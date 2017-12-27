Sellers burdened by excessive repairs find help, relief with real estate firm

It’s not unusual for sellers to make some repairs before they list their homes. But what if those repairs are numerous — so numerous, in fact, that they’ve resulted in code violations? That’s still no match for the House Buyers KC team.
The rapidly growing, Overland Park-based real estate firm specializes in an unconventional approach to home selling that prioritizes efficiency and customer satisfaction.
And that means that sellers — no matter their situation — reap the benefits of a sale that’s much faster than the traditional real estate process.
A recent sale in Gladstone is a prime example. After reading about House Buyers KC in the Kansas City Star, a homeowner reached out for help. The client had moved to a ranch home to better accommodate some health-related needs. Yet in the meantime, the homeowner’s previous home sat vacant for around a year, accumulating some code violations.
“The homeowner just wanted someone to take the home off of their hands,” said Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC.
Every House Buyers KC sale starts with a consultation, and this instance was no exception. During these face-to-face conversations, the House Buyers KC team takes time to get to know each client and understand any possible challenges or obstacles.
House Buyers KC also conducts a thorough evaluation of the property, identifying any repairs or updates that need to be made before the home is listed. And for prospective sellers who may have anxiety about their home’s condition, the House Buyers KC team is experienced in working with construction issues large and small.
This expertise is especially helpful (and reassuring) to prospective sellers who are dealing with maintenance-related issues, like the aforementioned client. After a walk-through of the Gladstone home, Walchshauser and Tom Bell, who also works in sales acquisition for House Buyers KC, agreed on an offer, calculated based on the cost of a home’s repairs and updates, and an analysis of the selling price of surrounding homes.
The sale was completed shortly after, relieving the homeowner of this particular burden. Now, the House Buyers KC team is working to oversee the home’s repairs and updates. When complete, the home is then listed for sale, to the benefit of both prospective sellers and the surrounding area.
House Buyers KC’s incredible success rate, commitment to each client and willingness to work with sellers in challenging situations has been a big hit with sellers throughout the Kansas City area. As a result, House Buyers KC Manager Chad Lower has expanded the team throughout the year, starting last December with Katie Mason, office admin. She’s thrived in the family-like atmosphere and loves an opportunity to juggle different roles and responsibilities.
“I’m glad I get to be part of something that’s growing,” she said.
Walchshauser joined House Buyers KC in February and continues to make an immediate and memorable impact on the company’s clients.
The House Buyers KC team also includes Brent Smith, a project manager who joined the company on May 1. Tom Bell, sales acquisition, became a part of the team in August to professionally pursue a longtime interest.
“Real estate investment is something I’ve always wanted to do, but it’s risky to go out on your own,” Bell said. “I talked to similar investors and felt Chad was transparent about the business — honest and upfront.”
Despite the flurry of growth, Lower and his team have maintained a laser focus on delivering an exceptional client experience, which includes working closely with each client to understand their challenges and concerns, then doing what they can to alleviate them.
“People want to know that their homes are cared for like they did or wanted to,” Lower said. “It’s about helping people, doing something we love and making a difference.”
That approach not only delivers successful experiences to sellers, but also leaves a lasting impact.
“It’s nice to work with people with hearts and souls who care about my home,” said Denise Canon, a recent House Buyers KC client. “We had talked to other companies before House Buyers KC, but they were all transactional. They don’t have the emotion and heart of House Buyers KC.”
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
