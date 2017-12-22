Office and upscale condos, luxury rentals available in coveted Kansas City locations

As downtown Kansas City continues to transform as the result of an extensive, multi-decade revitalization, the demand to live and work in downtown Kansas City has never been higher. Guided by owner Christina Boveri, Boveri Realty Group has tirelessly championed urban living for more than a decade. And as the downtown market continues to evolve, Boveri Realty Group continues to lead the way in helping clients find homes, offices and investment properties.
Prospective clients eager to work in the heart of downtown Kansas City can take advantage of a flourishing office market that’s created exciting opportunities, including a coveted office location in an iconic high-rise. WallStreet Tower, now a luxury mixed-use property, offers prime office space on the building’s first and second floors.
One first-floor office space is currently available, although it’s not expected to be on the market for long. The 894-square-foot space is available for $157,000, which also includes access to WallStreet Tower’s expansive amenities: covered parking, 24/7 security, a picturesque courtyard, a fully appointed fitness center, a stately marble and granite lobby, a business center, a concierge, a conference room, a clubroom/party room, a theater room and a catering kitchen. The building’s rooftop includes a swimming pool, hot tub and barbecue grills, the perfect spot to relax and unwind after a busy day. And for the convenience of employees and visitors alike, the building’s common areas offer WiFi.
While you work, enjoy enviable downtown views thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows. The windows, which face busy Walnut Street, can be used to display company signage. As a result of WallStreet Tower’s coveted location in the heart of downtown Kansas City’s financial district, tenants are a short stroll away from dining, entertainment, services, the Kansas City streetcar and more.
Boveri Realty Group has undoubtedly become the go-to real estate firm for clients who want to live, work or invest in downtown Kansas City. Yet the company also offers expansive knowledge of—and exciting purchase opportunities in—other coveted Kansas City neighborhoods, including Crestwood.
This idyllic area, nestled between Brookside and the Country Club Plaza, offers an enviable mix of homes, shops and restaurants. And in the middle of it all, Crestwood Condominiums awaits with modern, fully appointed condominiums at an historic address.
“There’s a lot of history in this building,” said Roy Anderson, property manager. “Back in 1919, it was the Brookside Hotel, and it’s gone through several cool iterations. It was part of the World War II barracks, then used for TWA training and was later known as UMKC’s Treadway Hall.”
Now, the fully restored building (which also includes two new stories) is home to luxury condominiums, including a large one-bedroom unit with den that’s for sale.
The 1,500-square-foot unit, priced at $300,000, includes a generous open great room and dining room, gleaming wood floors and ample windows that offer abundant natural light and incredible views. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances. An inviting master suite includes a walk-in closet with built-ins and a master bathroom with double vanities. A bonus den/library is an ideal spot for an office space or a guest room. And if you have more guests staying over, the building offers a guest suite to accommodate visitors.
Outside of the building, residents are a short stroll away from Crestwood shops and dining, the charming Brookside neighborhood and the historic Trolley Trail. The Plaza is also within walking distance, giving residents convenient access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment like the annual Plaza Art Fair and Plaza Lighting Ceremony. And a new Whole Foods grocery store is being built just blocks away, further enhancing the building’s walkability.
Now is an ideal time to make plans to tour the Crestwood, which recently underwent a carefully planned remodel to update the building’s common areas. Consider it a firsthand look at a hidden gem.
“To me, it’s one of the best-kept secrets in the area,” Roy said. “A lot of people know the building, but they don’t know what’s inside.”
Several luxury rental opportunities are also available, both in downtown Kansas City and in Mission Hills, Kan.
Two units are available in San Francisco Towers, located at 2510 Grand Blvd. in downtown Kansas City. The first is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom double-unit condominium complete with an open floor plan and high-end finishes. The unit is leased at $2,950 per month. A second condominium, a two-story penthouse, offers three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Enjoy incredible, panoramic views of downtown Kansas City and Liberty Memorial from a 600-square-foot terrace, one of the largest in the city. Additional features include GE Monogram and Miele appliances and a wood-burning fireplace in the den. The penthouse is available to lease at $7,200 per month.
In upscale Mission Hills, Kan., just a short drive away from the Country Club Plaza, a three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home is available to lease at $4,700 per month. The classic English Tudor offers a large first-floor living area with original mill work and hardwood floors. A fourth bedroom can easily be converted into an office or nursery. An inviting backyard is complete with a large patio, terraced English gardens and an Italian wood-burning fireplace.
For more information on the WallStreet Tower office space, Crestwood condominium or the luxury rentals at San Francisco Towers and in Mission Hills, reach out to Christina Boveri with Boveri Realty Group at (816) 606-1398.
A longtime staple in the downtown real estate market, Boveri Realty Group attributes its success to the company’s dedication to the downtown market and an increase in downtown housing demand. Whether clients want to purchase or lease a home or business property, need a property manager, or are seeking investment opportunities, Boveri Realty Group has a solution, owner Christina Boveri said. To see all of Boveri Realty’s listings, visit www.BoveriRealty.com.
Boveri Realty Group
Contact: Christina Boveri, Boveri Realty Group, (816) 606-1398
Web: www.BoveriRealty.com
