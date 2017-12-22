Move into your New Home by the end of January at Oak Run

Did you know that you can purchase a beautiful, high-quality, reverse 1-1/2-story home in Southern Johnson County for under $360,000 within 30 days?
That is what many area homebuyers are finding at Oak Run.
Situated near 151st St. and Lakeshore Dr., Oak Run is an inviting, tranquil community offering something for every buyer. The homes here are built exclusively by Johnnie Adams Homes. Its principal, Johnnie, possesses a wealth of building experience and has earned over 1,000 satisfied homeowners since he began building exceptional, affordable, high quality homes in 1992 in primarily the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs area. The company has since branched out to offer beautiful, energy-efficient custom homes across the Kansas City metro area.
To get a feel for the company’s style and innovative floor plans, prospective buyers at Oak Run can tour the furnished model - The Northbend. This stunning two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home features an open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
Never miss a local story.
One of the most popular floor plans here is The Woodland II, a beautiful reverse 1-1/2 story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,600 square foot home. Priced at $359,950, this home also encompasses a three-car garage and is set on a spacious daylight lot.
“The Woodland II offers main level living with two of the bedrooms and one bathroom on the lower level, where homeowners can also enjoy a spacious entertainment area including a wet bar,” said Theresa Moore, who markets the property with Rosie Dearmore for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “The lower level also has two large storage areas providing plenty of space to store everyday items, sports equipment, treasured keepsakes, holiday decorations, etc. Right now, we have an inventory home under construction which will be ready within 30 days for buyers who want to move in before the end of January.”
Homebuyers can choose from more than 20 different floor plan options situated on beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size. “Currently there are 12 inventory homes remaining in the first phase, with prices ranging from only $253,950 to $359,950, each with their own unique ‘Wow’ factor!” Dearmore said. “Johnnie may be a new name to some in Johnson County, but he has been building affordable, innovative floor plans for almost 25 years. That is one of the reasons why we are so excited to have him as the exclusive builder here at Oak Run.”
For those desiring a custom home, Oak Run recently opened their latest phase of 68 new, competitively priced home sites. “Because the homes at Oak Run represent some of the most affordable in the Southern Johnson County area, sales have been at a brisk pace and we have a lot of custom build jobs going on right now,” said Dearmore, “so we really encourage people to come out to select an inventory home, the majority of which will be completed within the next 5-6 months, or to make a lot reservation.”
Another big draw here for buyers is the close proximity to the city and many every day conveniences, as well as the short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
Community amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For residents with children, Oak Run is situated within the award-winning Olathe School District, which at the start of the 2017 school year opened the brand new, $82 million, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School.
“The people who visit Oak Run are amazed at how much house, and a beautiful environment they can afford here,” said Moore. “That’s why we always tell people that Oak Run is the place where they will ‘Love to Come Home!’”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open daily, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496, or Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
Comments