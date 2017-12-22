“Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

The holiday season is a time when we place greater emphasis on what is most near and dear to us – good health, loving family, close friends, and our sense of place in the world. For Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes, these are the things that matter the most, not only during the holiday season, but all year long.
“Among our personal core values is ‘Family First,’ ‘Giving,’ and ‘Teamwork’,” Stacy said, “and that is reflected in the things we do on a daily basis.”
Many of those activities revolve around their children, boys ages 12, 14, and 15, the couple alternatively helping out with various athletic teams and activities at their school including track, football, baseball, soccer, and basketball, and donating to the annual school auction. “Every season of the year we are volunteering our time and energy, and we see how it benefits not just our kids, but their classmates and overall school as well,” Stacy said.
Additionally, it is a Bichelmeyer holiday tradition to adopt a family in need.
“It’s always humbling to learn about the needs of those in close proximity,” said Jon. “Sometimes they live across town; other times only a few blocks away.”
Stacy added, “The last few years the ages of the children in the family we adopted have matched up to the ages of our boys, so there are those types of similarities that often bring us together as part of a global community.”
For the Bichelmeyers, "home" means much more than just a house. It also applies to the core values of their business. Archway Homes buys houses in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And because the company can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, there are no fees or commissions to pay.
This aspect appeals to a wide variety of sellers, whether moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, downsizing, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process.
“Helping others is important to us,” said Jon, “and with buying and selling houses we feel first and foremost that we are providing a service to people to remove the obstacles, complications, and stress that often goes hand-in-hand within the traditional real estate process.”
The Bichelmeyers have lived in the community for over 40 years, and Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, has been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years. “I started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” said Jon. It’s important for people to know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life.”
For sellers who have items they no longer want or can’t take with them, Archway Homes allows them to leave it all behind, donating those items to local charities when appropriate.
The Bichelmeyer’s philanthropic and heartfelt efforts also extend into their professional affiliations, where members volunteer their time, money, and other resources to local and worldwide charitable causes, including supporting an orphanage in Haiti, providing wheelchairs for amputees in Jamaica, and donating permanent housing for patients’ families associated with Shriners Hospitals for Children in Tampa, FL, among other efforts.
“We feel that it is the least we can do to help others,” Stacy said. “Sometimes the needs are for what we may think of as small things, like balls for kids to play with. But they make a big difference to those on the receiving end, and we are always grateful to be a part of that.”
For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
Archway Homes
Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.
Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.
