Winter promotion offers savings on select homes

Rodrock Homes’ Winter Promotion just might change your mind about buying and moving in the off-season months. Through Dec. 31, buyers can receive $20,000 - $30,000 in savings on select homes in sought-after communities like Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa and award-winning school districts like Blue Valley and De Soto. From the beautifully appointed Weston III in Hills of Forest Creek on the West Side to the elegant Hepton in Summerwood, these beauties are priced to sell and move-in-ready.
Chuck Jansen, a Keller Williams real estate agent celebrating 30 years of helping people find the perfect home, finds compelling—and logical—reasons on why winter is an ideal time to buy a home.
“Buyers find sleeper opportunities—chances to purchase quality homes before builders experience early spring price increases,” Jansen said. “I often step up house-hunting with clients to help them avoid the inevitable higher prices. Rodrock has fantastic sleeper opportunities to allow buyers to invest in their lifestyle.”
Summerwood in Overland Park is a premier Rodrock community in Overland Park that features two homes with $30,000 in savings during the Winter Promotion: the two-story, five-bedroom Hepton ($620,000) and the four-bedroom Anthem Reverse ($575,500).
The serene community, nestled in the top-notch Blue Valley School District, offers a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views to be enjoyed from over two miles of neighborhood trails and spacious home sites.
“Discerning homeowners identify with the many benefits of living in Summerwood,” said Angela Fitzgerald, Summerwood community manager and a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC. “It feels like a special escape, yet is a short distance from everything you need.”
Buy now and elevate your lifestyle. The Weston III in Shawnee’s Hills of Forest Creek is available for $412,00 during the Winter Promotion, a $20,000 savings on a two-story, four-bedroom home designed to accommodate a busy family. The spacious great room with built-in bookcases, an attractive stone fireplace and a modern, open floor plan appeals to buyers wanting conveniences like a well-equipped gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen and a resort-style master suite.
Located between Johnson Dr. and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Woodland Drive, Hills of Forest Creek is situated in Shawnee’s gently rolling hills in western Johnson County. Centrally located to major highways and convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment, the community is served by the acclaimed De Soto School District and has rare in-community access to Clear Creek Trail, linking homeowners directly to one of the area’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail.
“Rodrock’s well-deserved reputation of building homes where style meets function in communities with excellent highway access and unparalleled amenities is important to buyers,” said Brian Andrew, Hills of Forest Creek community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “Homes like the Weston III and home sites for custom builds sell quickly in this desirable community.”
Available-now inventory. In addition to Winter Promotion homes, Rodrock has a robust inventory of move-in ready homes with stylish floor plans and trendsetting features.
Colton, conveniently located near 69 Highway with close proximity to Blue Valley schools, is one of the area’s few remaining new-homes communities. The four-bedroom Anthem Reverse, a former model situated on a walkout home site, is ready for immediate purchase ($653,000). The Lancaster 4.5 ($581,500) has a 45-day move-in schedule. Built on a walkout home site that backs to a treed greenspace, the home features a covered patio, granite countertops and enameled kitchen cabinetry and rustic oak hardwood floors throughout the main level; buyers can pick finish options.
The Dillon, a reverse 1.5-story home, is ready for immediate occupancy in Lenexa’s Gleason Glen ($470,000). The former model home on a quiet cul-de-sac is loaded with extras and has boxed-beam ceilings, a covered deck with a see-through fireplace to the great room, granite island and a finished lower level with a full bar.
Wyngate has several homes 30 – 50 days out, including the two-story, four-bedroom Roanoke with a soaring great room and a designated office on the main level ($594,500) and the two-story Hepton, a five-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac with a second kitchen, rustic oak floors and more ($632,500).
The Rodrock difference is genuine. Over the years real estate agent Jansen has worked with many buyers who have found their dream homes in a Rodrock community. But he notes that what initially attracts buyers—homes of integrity and distinction, well-planned, amenities-rich communities—is enhanced by Rodrock’s signature customer service and commitment to excellence.
“The Rodrock team delivers superb service, including a high level of communication, follow-up and follow-through,” Jansen said. “Their attention to detail is impressive and they have an authentic way of interacting with clients. They make buying a home—or building one—effortless.”
Brian Rodrock, the third-generation builder and developer and Rodrock Homes’ president and chief executive officer, launched the company in 2002. His goal was to create communities defined by an enviable standard of living, offering families an extraordinary sense of place where they could create lifetime memories.
“Our greatest satisfaction comes from helping a homeowner achieve their dreams, whether purchasing a ready-now home or building one from scratch,” Rodrock said. “Our open communication fosters strong, trusting and lasting relationships.”
Visit today noon – 5 p.m. Don’t worry—if you can’t visit today, Rodrock Homes models are open tomorrow and every day. But hurry —the Winter Promotion on select homes ends Dec. 31, 2017. For a complete listing of qualified homes, visit RodrockHomes.com.
Rodrock Homes
For more information on Rodrock Homes:
RodrockHomes.com
913-851-0347
Prices range from $396,500 to more than $2 million.
Lenexa
Gleason Glen—Gleason Rd and 80th Place
Olathe
Cedar Creek-The Crossings at South Glen—College Blvd. and Clare Rd
Overland Park
Colton—151st St. and Carter
Chapel Hill—173rd St. and Pflumm
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates—163rd St. & Quivira
Terrybrook Farms (A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community)—171st St. and Switzer
Wyngate—159th St. and Grant
Shawnee
Hills of Forest Creek—Clear Creek Parkway and Lakecrest Dr.
Ridgestone Meadows—68th St. and Millbrook
