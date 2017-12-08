The magic of the holidays awaits in luxury lifestyle destination

The holiday season is an ideal time to be thankful and reflect. It’s also a time to make treasured memories with loved ones near and far. And there’s no better place to celebrate beloved traditions old and new than at Loch Lloyd, a luxury resort lifestyle community that’s so much more than a place to call home.
Loch Lloyd’s rich social fabric keeps residents active, entertained and fulfilled throughout the year. A bustling social and activities calendar includes summer programming for children and regular events such as wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations, including a sumptuous Mother’s Day brunch.
Yet it’s during the holiday season that Loch Lloyd really shines. The majestic community, ideally located on picturesque, gently rolling wooded terrain, welcomes visitors with festive decorations and a palpable warmth.
Inside Loch Lloyd, the heart of the holidays is the Country Club at Loch Lloyd. Imagine gathering your family and friends around a roaring fire for an evening of gift opening and hot cocoa. Or skip the stress of grocery shopping and cooking and, instead, enjoy a mouthwatering feast prepared by masterful chefs (plus, you can skip the clean-up!).
That focus on gathering and entertaining begins at the Country Club at Loch Lloyd, but it doesn’t end there. Loch Lloyd’s stately, upscale homes embrace the art of intelligent design: in other words, eliminating rarely used rooms to make larger, more inviting spaces like kitchens, great rooms and outdoor living areas. Holidays in Kansas City aren’t usually celebrated outdoors, but with cooperating weather and key features like a large fire pit, Loch Lloyd residents have the flexible, fully appointed spaces to meet all of their holiday entertaining needs.
Two immediately available homes in Loch Lloyd typify this focus on luxurious livability. The two model homes—built by Willis Custom Homes and Forner-LaVoy Builders, Inc.—were originally designed as Parade of Homes entries. Now, these two incredible floor plans are for sale, giving prospective buyers a truly rare opportunity to own a showcase home. And because the homes are immediately available, new homeowners could be moved in just in time to finish the holiday season in Loch Lloyd. Plus, the two builders are offering their own thanks to the buyers of these two homes with a full golf membership to Loch Lloyd’s Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. Happy holidays, indeed!
Before your holiday festivities begin, round up the family and take a drive to Loch Lloyd this weekend to see for yourself what makes Loch Lloyd so special. And don’t leave Loch Lloyd without stopping by the site of an exciting new addition. A new gated entrance will be built on the north end of the property near the Kansas state line, giving Loch Lloyd residents access to Leawood and Overland Park in less than three minutes.
“This new connection between Loch Lloyd and Leawood and Overland Park will have an extraordinary impact on the lives of our residents. It’s very exciting,” said Ashlea Black, real estate agent at Loch Lloyd.
Black continued, “This time next year, when the new gate and the new bridge connecting Overland Park/Leawood and Loch Lloyd are open, a 5-minute drive from the model homes will carry you well into Leawood past 135th Street and State Line Road, or well into Overland Park past 151st Street and Nall. The power of this connection cannot be understated — Loch Lloyd will be directly connected to Leawood and Overland Park.”
There’s plenty of magic left this holiday season, and at Loch Lloyd, there’s no shortage of ways to make those crisp winter days merry and bright. Now, the home—and holidays—of your dreams can be a reality. And there’s no better gift than that.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com.
