Now’s the time to buy in popular Blue Springs community

There’s a reason—many reasons, in fact—why Parkway Estates is the fastest selling community in the Kansas City metro area. Among the most compelling factors? A prime location in Blue Springs, identified by HomeUnion as the best place for families based on housing affordability and school quality. Add in Parkway Estates’ appealing price point, quality-built homes and lifestyle-oriented amenities, and it’s no wonder prospective buyers continue to flock to this jewel of a community located near the bustling Adams Dairy Parkway/Interstate 70 corridor.
Parkway Estates, part of Sallee Development’s portfolio of residential communities, is in the midst of its final phase. For prospective buyers, that means there’s never been a better time to buy. An enticing array of purchase opportunities includes several inventory homes that are move-in ready; inventory homes in varying stages of construction, giving buyers the chance to select their colors and finishes; and walkout and daylight homesites (several of which back to trees) for buyers who would prefer to work with one of the community’s builders on a personalized floor plan.
Prices in Parkway Estates range from the $260,000s to the $350,000s, an appealing price point that appeals to a variety of buyers. Yet despite the affordability of Parkway Estates homes, each home reflects the commitment to quality and attention to detail that are hallmarks of the community’s building team. And that means buyers don’t have to sacrifice modern, welcoming layouts and high-quality features and finishes to find a dream home that also fits their budget.
Prospective buyers interested in Parkway Estates are encouraged to come out and tour a furnished model home. Located at 1004 SE Amber Ct., the reverse ranch Woodland II by Johnnie Adams Homes is a community favorite floor plan. The four-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 2,600 square feet of living space in an open, reverse ranch design, as well as ample extras, including granite countertops, hardwood flooring on the first floor, custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a spacious master suite with sitting area, double bowl vanity and a large jetted tub with separate shower.
Never miss a local story.
A number of additional reverse ranch and two-story floor plans are available from the Parkway Estates building team, which includes Johnnie Adams Homes, Dave Richards Homes and Trumark Homes. For buyers who prefer to secure a Parkway Estates homesite and build a customized home, outside builders are welcome pending developer approval.
There’s no doubt the homes take center stage at Parkway Estates. Yet thanks to an enviable combination of community amenities and a prime Blue Springs location, homeowners have no shortage of options to enjoy recreation and relaxation. Inside Parkway Estates, a zero-entry swimming pool with water features and a covered seating area is a popular place to gather and swim during the summer months. Children also flock to the community’s play area and soccer fields.
Outside of Parkway Estates, a number of popular recreation and entertainment options await. The community is a short drive from the picturesque surroundings of Lake Jacomo (and if you drive home to Parkway Estates from Interstate 470, you’ll be treated to tranquil lake views!). This popular Jackson County destination offers boating, fishing and camping. And a nearby nature preserve is a beautiful spot for a walk or hike.
Parkway Estates is also just minutes from the thriving development along Adams Dairy Parkway, including shopping, dining and services. And thanks to convenient access, residents can be at favorite Kansas City destinations like the sports stadiums, downtown and the Country Club Plaza in no time.
The community has proven especially popular with families, thanks to a location within the acclaimed Blue Springs School District.
“Blue Springs’ schools were ranked at the 88th percentile by the National Center for Education Statistics,” according to Steve Hovland, director of research for HomeUnion.
Parkway Estates is located just a half-mile from Blue Springs South High School, an ideal location for both teachers and students. That close proximity to schools is one reason why Sallee Development’s Hometown Heroes incentive has been such a hit in Parkway Estates.
Hometown Heroes, an incentive that began in Parkway Estates and is now available in all Sallee Development communities, gives medical professionals, military, teachers, police officers and firefighters $2,000 that they can use any way they wish for their new home, whether on closing costs or upgrades.
Paula Morgan, lead real estate agent at Parkway Estates, said well over 50% of Parkway Estates buyers qualify for this “free cash” incentive, thanks to the community’s close proximity to three Blue Springs schools, St. Mary’s Medical Center and a Saint Luke’s special care facility.
It’s no wonder that Parkway Estates continues to be so popular with prospective buyers. There’s still time to secure your spot in the community, but availability won’t last long. Make plans today to visit Parkway Estates and explore all that this incredible Blue Springs community has to offer.
Parkway Estates
Prices: $260,000s to the $350,000s
Directions: Interstate 70 east to Adams Dairy Parkway. Proceed south to Moreland School Road and the community entrance on the east side of Adams Dairy Parkway.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. daily.
Contact: Paula Morgan, (913) 219-2907
Web: www.SalleeDevelopment.com
Comments