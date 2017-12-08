Rodrock Development’s Forest View is a nature-filled world apart

Marilyn Rausch and her family had lived in western Shawnee for years but were ready for a change. However, they couldn’t decide whether to remain in Kansas or make the leap to enjoy the nature-filled beauty of Colorado.
“We looked for two years all over southern Johnson County, while still considering moving to Colorado,” Marilyn says. “When we came to Forest View, I had never driven into the community, even though I’d been living just down the road. I was amazed when I saw the waterfall at the entrance.”
Located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, Rodrock Development’s Forest View is a neighborhood that’s truly a world apart. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits atop a gently winding boulevard, past a cascading 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery. All the area’s residents share Marilyn’s appreciation of the impressive entry.
“When we looked at the houses, we were interested—but when they opened the new section of the Estates, our decision was made,” Marilyn recalls. It looks like Colorado in our backyard! When I look out my door each day I feel like I’m in Colorado—and I didn’t need to leave my friends, family, or support system to start over elsewhere. I’m able to stay in an area I know but feel like I’m somewhere else entirely. I love the rolling hills, the trees, and the fact that the area backs to the future Cedar Niles Park and will never be developed. I have deer and wild turkey that stroll through my backyard. I hear the hoot owls at night. I’m in the city, but it doesn’t feel like I’m in the city. It’s fantastic that I’m close to everything but have the spaciousness of being part of nature.”
In fact, Forest View contains little traffic on residential side streets and even boasts 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which brings with it an abundance of safety, fellowship, and socializing for all ages.
“There are also approximately 100 lots available on which buyers can build their dream home,” says Linda Roberts, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “We have walkout, daylight, and flat lots, many offering a beautiful view of heavily wooded park, home to abundant wildlife. We currently have 13 specs available in Forest View. Six of these homes are complete, ranging from $437,950 to $629,950.”
Hilmann Home Building has two reverse 1.5-story homes, including the ready-to-go Chesapeake II, a stylish reverse that sits on a lush wooded walkout lot, priced at $509,950. This home offers gorgeous random-width hardwood floors throughout the entry, breakfast room and Great Room, and a stone corner fireplace accenting a wall of windows that flood the main level with natural light and gorgeous views.
Tabernacle Homes has a stunning 1.5 story for $559,900 that’s finished and ready for the holidays and a Denali reverse on a walkout wooded lot for $589,950 for the buyer who loves that Colorado ambience. The Denali Reverse includes a huge Great Room with vaulted exposed truss/beam ceiling, a stone fireplace, and a wall of windows overlooking woods.
Prieb Homes has several 2-story homes and one reverse 1.5-story home under construction. The trusted builder’s Levi II, a true open-concept 2-story home on a large cul-de-sac lot, is ready for the holidays, while several more homes are coming soon, including the Paxton III.
JFE Construction has the gorgeous Summerfield III, a reverse 1.5-story, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath beauty that offers stunning details on a wooded walkout lot. In addition, the Maplewood II 1.5 story is available for $559,900. Both homes are move-in ready.
Last but certainly no least is James Engle Custom Homes’ Laurel II home for sale with a springtime possession. Listed at $564,226, this home is loaded with upgrades, a definite must see.
And as with all Rodrock Developments, the community boasts an impressive amenity package, including a large zero-entry pool, water park, playground, volleyball, and picnic area.
But these homes won’t sit empty for long. Forest View offers gorgeous sights, ample amenities, and a fantastically friendly environment. Take a quick drive past the serene waterfall on Clare and discover what Forest View’s devoted residents already know by heart.
Forest View
Location: 23911 West 121st Street, Olathe
Prices: Homes from $350,000 to $600,000
Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com
