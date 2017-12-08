Rodrock Development’s Forest View is a nature-filled world apart

Located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, Rodrock Development’s Forest View is a neighborhood that’s truly a world apart. Among the move-in ready homes in the community is Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II, a stylish reverse that sits on a lush wooded walkout lot, priced at $509,950. This home offers gorgeous random-width hardwood floors throughout the entry, breakfast room and Great Room, and a stone corner fireplace accenting a wall of windows that flood the main level with natural light and gorgeous views. Submitted photo