Maintenance provided villas appeal to all ages

Lambie Custom Homes has been building homes for nearly 40 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Building throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area with prices ranging from the mid-$300s to $4 million plus, Lambie homes are truly accessible to clients in any price range or stage of life, including those wanting to “right-size” to a smaller, functional maintenance provided villa. The maintenance provided homes don’t appeal solely to those entering their golden years, however. Many younger couples are also interested in the streamlined lifestyle and one-level living.
“One main story, maintenance free living has become really attractive to a wide range of ages, including new families. Many want to be able to have their kids on the same floor now. Ranches and 1.5 stories can provide that ease for them,” says Lambie.
Lambie Custom is the exclusive builder in three distinct maintenance provided neighborhoods, offering custom finishes, innovative designs and a level of luxury that is only constrained by their clients’ imagination.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe is located at 133rd Street and State Line Road. The community features two cul-de-sacs and offers home plans with two bedrooms on the first floor, plus lower level entertainment areas and possible extra bedrooms. In this cozy community of 24 lots, eight of which are still available, buyers can enjoy easy living with main floor master bedrooms and plenty of space for outdoor living as well with several of the lots featuring mature trees. Proximity is another strong feature: it lies just minutes away from the Leawood South Golf Course, great dining and plenty of shopping and recreational options. Homes range from $425,000 to $700,000 depending on plan and custom finishes.
For those looking in the Lenexa/Shawnee area, The Enclave at Prairie Star might be a good fit. This community features two cul-de-sacs for a quiet, friendly neighborhood feel. Located at Prairie Star Parkway just east of Monticello Road, the community has great access to highways 7, 10 and 435. It’s also close to shopping, dining and recreation, including the Falcon Ridge Golf Course. Homeowners may choose a ranch, 1.5 story, or reverse 1.5 story, allowing them the option of having bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces on one floor. Additional bedrooms on upper or lower floors can accommodate guests while entertainment areas can be built out to their specifications. Prices for these maintenance-provided villas start in the low $400,000s.
Prairiefire Villas will include 18 custom homes facing the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate golf course. The villas truly allow residents to live where they play and play where they live: located near 135th Street between Nall and Lamar Avenues, high-end retail shops, fine dining, and hiking and bicycle trails are just steps away. Residents also have access to the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts in the LionsGate subdivision. Starting at $900,000 and averaging 4,500 square feet, the 1.5 story plans will offer main level living with gourmet kitchens, luxurious finishes, and beautiful outdoor living spaces including amenities such as fire pits and outdoor bar areas.
“People want to spend time going out to dinner, spending time with their families or traveling, not worrying about yard work. These communities give them that option of worry-free living,” says Lambie.
Within each Lambie plan there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. They enjoy the process of working directly with the client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness.
What truly sets Lambie Custom apart is its commitment to personalized care. Jim Lambie meets with each potential client personally, learning their likes and dislikes and finding the best solutions to their unique housing needs. “It’s just a matter of pride in my work. I want each client to be completely happy with his or her new house,” says Lambie.
Personalized service and attention to detail has made Lambie Custom Homes a treasured partner to homebuyers for the last four decades. For more information about these communities or any of the Lambie Custom floorplans, visit www.lambiecustom.com or call 913-897-0040.
LAMBIE CUSTOM HOMES
▪ The Enclave at Cedar Pointe: 133rd and State Line, Leawood
Prices starting in the low $400,000s
▪ The Enclave at Prairie Star: Prairie Star Parkway and Monticello Road, Lenexa
Prices starting in the low $400,000s
▪ Prairiefire Villas: 137th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park
Prices starting at $900,000
