There is still Time to Sell your Home Before the Holidays – “As Is”

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and the rest of the holiday season is officially upon us. And if you had visions of selling your home before the end of the year, take heart - you still have plenty of time to do so – “As Is.”
Whether you are moving because of a divorce, job loss, foreclosure, death of a loved one, or another situation, the Sierra Group, LLC offers sellers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house “As Is” for a fair price and on the date of the seller’s choosing. And because the company utilizes private funds to close escrow, sellers do not incur any commission or closing costs.
As a licensed realtor, and working with other realtors in different markets for over 20 years, Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, possesses a wealth of experience in taking care of the time-consuming details that can allow a seller to more freely focus on their future dreams and goals.
“Your house is your most important investment, and selling it the way that best suits your needs is an equally important investment,” Souchek said. “Stress is the last thing you want to have on your plate if you want or need to move, so we do everything we can to set ourselves apart in the market to help people make their moving transition with more ease and peace of mind.”
Those “stress relievers” include completing any needed repairs, bringing all systems up to current building codes, giving the exterior a fresh coat of paint, and other items to make your home more aesthetically pleasing and attractive to a potential buyer. And because owners are selling their homes “As Is,” they forgo the need to ready the home for sale, find a listing agent, show it to potential buyers, undergo inspections, and a host of other traditional real estate transaction necessities.
For those desiring to downsize, The Sierra Group also has its own Home Downsizing Solutions entity. Through it, they offer a wide array of customizable options that can be tailored to fit a buyer’s unique situation, whether they are baby boomers who have just sent the last child off to college, or seniors moving to a smaller home, apartment or care facility.
“Every buyer and seller are different, so we address our concern for the individual by visiting with our clients and finding out more about their goals and how we can help them,” said Souchek. “Among our customizable options are allowing the seller up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to make their move. And if they have any possessions they can’t or do not want to take with them, they can simply leave them behind and we will take care of it.”
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“In a world where services and products are becoming more and more one-size-fits-all, it’s increasingly important to be unique,” said Souchek. “We really feel that selling your home should be a painless process, so we’re interested in helping as much as we can. Overall, sellers seem to really appreciate the benefits that we can offer, and for good reason. The best part is that we never have to leave anyone directionless.”
If you are thinking about moving this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensouchek@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website — HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
