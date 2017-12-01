Escape winter weather maintenance in Lenexa oasis

The weather outside might soon be frightful. But at Cottonwood Canyon, homeowners not only enjoy some of the most beautiful, idyllic surroundings in the Kansas City area—they’re also freed from the burden of exterior maintenance, including snow removal.
Tucked within the rolling terrain off of Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa, Cottonwood Canyon is a welcoming oasis that’s focused on giving its residents the best experience—and lifestyle—possible. That includes living in an expertly designed and built home tailored to their personal preferences, relaxing amid the community’s tranquil scenery or enjoying a round of golf at Canyon Farms Golf Club, which winds through the community.
The Cottonwood Canyon experience also extends to the convenience and peace of mind made possible by a maintenance-provided lifestyle. Low homeowner association dues ($180/month) include snow removal, trash pick-up and lawn care, giving Cottonwood Canyon residents more time to enjoy their homes and the surrounding community, rather than deal with the hassle of exterior chores (an especially welcome relief on cold winter days.)
Although winter weather inhibits time spent outside (especially on the golf course), there’s never been a better time to buy a home in Cottonwood Canyon and be ready for sun and fun throughout 2018. A new phase of homesites opened earlier this year, adding some incredible locations to the community’s already enviable selection. The new homesites have proved so popular, in fact, that Angie Ripley and Nita Criswell, who market Cottonwood Canyon, said three of the 10 new homesites were reserved in one weekend. Until the final phase is complete in 2018, just 20 homesites remain in the enclave-like community.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to stop by Cottonwood Canyon this weekend and get a firsthand look at the new homesites and a recently completed model home. The reverse 1½-story floor plan is the first of its kind from B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, a breathtaking example of eye-catching architecture and thoughtful attention to detail.
High-end fixtures and finishes add subtle luxury to the spacious, airy floor plan. Show-stopping features like a beautiful Anderson front door, soaring main-level ceilings anchored by exposed trusses, a curving staircase flanked by a wall of windows and a sumptuous master suite contribute to the home’s overall elegance and gave the building team a chance to try something new.
“This home has some new looks for us,” said Bruce Rieke, president of B.L. Rieke Custom Homes. “We’ve done a lot of what I call ‘Western style’—this home has a few of those elements, but also new looks as well as grays, different ceiling and fireplace treatments, and better-quality product.”
Prospective buyers who act quickly will also have a prime opportunity to take advantage of new floor plans that will soon be available from several members of the Cottonwood Canyon building team, including LDH Construction, LG Homes and D and D Building, Inc. Not only do these builders effortlessly blend timeless design with modern functionality; they each have a reputation for quality that helps make Cottonwood Canyon among the most sought-after new home destinations in the Kansas City area.
That focus on quality from both individual builders and the Cottonwood Canyon community itself has garnered industry-wide recognition. During this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, B.L. Rieke won two awards for its new model home, including a Pick of the Parade gold award and first place in Distinctive Plan and Design. D and D Building, Inc. also received first place in Distinctive Plan and Design for a model home in another community. Over the years, Cottonwood Canyon’s extensive list of honors has grown to include:
B.L. Rieke Custom Homes — Pick of the Parade Gold Award and first place, Distinctive Plan and Design
Starr Homes — American Dream First Place Award
Befort Construction — American Dream First Place Award
Cottonwood Canyon — Gold Award for “Best New Community”
Starr Homes — Silver Award for ”Best Empty Nest”, Kansas City Homes & Gardens magazine
B.L. Rieke Custom Homes — Gold Award “Best Model Home $750,000 to $1 million”
The surrounding golf course was ranked by Golfweek magazine as the “6th Best New Private Course” when it opened, and also as a “Must Play Course in Kansas City” by Travel and Leisure Golf magazine
Angie Ripley, Cottonwood Canyon’s lead marketing agent — 2016 Kansas City Realtor Salesperson of the Year by the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors
It’s no wonder that Cottonwood Canyon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a go-to destination for homeowners who covet quality, luxury, beauty and convenience. And outside of Cottonwood Canyon, a wealth of recreation, entertainment and services await. Now that Mill Creek Road is complete, the Lenexa Civic Center is a short walk away. The civic center is part of the larger Lenexa City Center, a mixed-use hub that includes the newly opened Lenexa Public Market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities, and a public art gallery.
“Where else are you going to get golf, water, and be as close to the Lenexa City Center and all that’s going on there?” Rieke said. “Cottonwood Canyon is right in the middle of it.”
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: $500,000s to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
Contact: Angie Ripley or Nita Criswell at 913-492-4444 or sales@cottonwoodcanyonks.com
