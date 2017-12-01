Rodrock Development celebrates holiday-ready homes and nicest neighbors

Brinda Swanson won Rodrock Development’s Nicest Neighbor contest -- and for good reason. She not only helps host Parkhurst’s Oktoberfest, bringing families together for fun and charity -- and raising a staggering $21,677.81 for the Dreamfactory and Bags of Fun last year alone -- but she also plans fun outings, like hiring buses to transport neighborhood families to the Royals World Series Parade. Submitted photo