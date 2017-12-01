Friendly neighbors, Colorado-like scenery among benefits of Shawnee community

As you drive past the picturesque entrance monument into Ridgestone Meadows, don’t be surprised if you’re greeted by smiling, waving residents. It’s simply part of the community’s friendly atmosphere, one of the many things that makes Ridgestone Meadows such a special place to call home.
“We’ve only been here about a year, and we already know more neighbors around us than we ever knew in our other house and living there over 20 years,” said John Vannatta.
There’s a peace of mind that naturally results when you know and befriend your neighbors. And you’d be hard-pressed to find a more closely knit community than Ridgestone Meadows. The quiet streets are lined with stately homes and mature trees, the perfect place to ride bikes or take a stroll. It’s no surprise, then, that Ridgestone Meadows feels like the idyllic neighborhoods of the past, yet also offers homeowners modern floor plans, community amenities and a prime Shawnee location, all of which typify the conveniences prized by today’s buyers.
Ridgestone Meadows is tucked just off of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a unique hilltop setting that makes for breathtaking wooded views, especially in the autumn months.
“It’s peaceful,” said Nancy Achord. “When we first looked at the model homes here, we had a feeling like we were in Colorado with the big, beautiful trees.”
A variety of buyers have made their homes in Ridgestone Meadows, and the community is an especially ideal spot for families, thanks to a location in the celebrated De Soto School District (including Mill Valley High School). It’s also a wonderful location for homeowners looking to right-size without compromising livability, quality or that comforting sense of community.
“A homeowner recently moved to Ridgestone Meadows to be in the same neighborhood as her kids and grandkids, and now she teaches piano to kids in the neighborhood,” said Community Manager Jennifer Harvey with ReeceNichols.
Harvey is herself a compelling testament to the appeal of Ridgestone Meadows. She was among the first group of residents to move to the neighborhood in 2007. Community celebrations are among her favorite things about the neighborhood, including a Christmas party, Fourth of July gathering, wine tastings and trick-or-treating.
That strong sense of community has captivated Ridgestone Meadow homeowners, including Roger and Leslie Williams.
“We were first drawn by the wooded lots,” they said. “Little did we know the culture would evolve into a real community. There is a consistent vibe of belonging and caring for one another. We’re like a gated community with no gate.”
For prospective buyers eager to find their place in Ridgestone Meadows, there’s never been a better time to buy in the neighborhood. A handful of homesites remain in the community’s first and second phases, all with tree preservation easements, and include both walk-out and level lots.
Additionally, the new third and final phase is now open, complete with 37 additional homesites, many of which are tree-lined. Buyers have numerous options to find the style of homesite that will work best for them — walkout lots with a backyard lined with deep woods; oversized corner lots for side-entry garages; or extra-spacious, level lots for homeowners who want to add a private swimming pool, recreational area, or create an amazing, flexible outdoor entertaining area.
“There are some beautiful, private homesite options,” Harvey said. “The final phase offers some really tremendous, special settings to create your new custom home!”
For a limited time, prospective buyers have an opportunity to reserve a new lot and help support those in need. Reserve your homesite by Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, and J.S. Robinson Fine Homes will donate $1,000 to Harvesters—The Community Food Network, a regional food bank that serves the Kansas City area, as well as northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.
For those eager to accommodate a faster move-in timeline and settle into their new home in time for the new year, several speculative homes are available. Prices range from $460,000 to $539,000 and include a variety of floor plans in homes that are both ready right now and will be ready within just a couple of months. Ready-now homes include a two-story Irving floor plan and a reverse 1½-story Dillon floor plan, both from Rodrock Homes; and a two-story Hudson floor plan from McCord Builders.
For the speculative homes that have just started construction, buyers still have a chance to customize the décor and finishes. The community’s new model, a gorgeous Catalina floor plan from J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, will open in January, which means prospective buyers have a rare opportunity to purchase one of the two existing model homes. This includes the community’s current sales office, an Irving floor plan by Rodrock Homes. To celebrate the move to the new model, Rodrock just announced the current model’s price has been lowered by $30,000 with a contract received by Dec. 31!
Because nature is such an integral part of Ridgestone Meadows, many of the community’s homes feature outdoor living spaces with varying features, including screened porches; decks and patios with fireplaces; fire pits and outdoor kitchens. A wide array of floor plans can be built on Ridgestone Meadows’ variety of large and smaller lots. Plans include ranch, 1½-story, reverse 1½-story and two-story designs, all of which offer a minimum of four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three-car garages. Ridgestone Meadows is proud to offer a featured building team, but buyers can also bring in their own builder with developer approval.
To fully grasp the appeal of Ridgestone Meadows, simply drive through the community’s majestic stone entrance that welcomes residents home with the soothing flow of an eye-catching fountain. The entrance establishes a captivating aesthetic that extends to the community’s distinctive homes, all of which are carefully sited to blend with their natural surroundings. The building team takes great care to ensure that each home is different, with a limited number of each plan allowed on the same street.
“What makes Ridgestone Meadows unique is the sense of community and how you feel when you drive in the neighborhood,” said Jeff Robinson of J.S. Robinson Fine Homes. “You just have to go experience it. Ridgestone Meadows is one of the best areas we have ever been involved in.”
Outside of Ridgestone Meadows, a wealth of shops, services and dining is a short drive away. Convenient highway access makes any point of interest within the Kansas City metro area easily accessible. And families are especially drawn to the community thanks to its location within the award-winning De Soto School District, ranked No. 1 in Kansas and No. 11 in the U.S. by Money magazine. Within minutes of Ridgestone Meadows are Horizon Elementary and Mill Creek Middle schools, as well as Mill Valley High School, which received the Governor’s Award as one of the top 5 percent of schools in the state.
All of this adds up to an incredible opportunity for prospective buyers.
“I tell people Ridgestone Meadows is a hidden gem,” Harvey said. “Its excellent schools and secluded, yet central location offer everything a homebuyer could want.”
That includes a friendly community of neighbors that are quick to welcome new buyers to Ridgestone Meadows. Soon, residents find themselves with more than neighbors—they’re friends and, at times, problem-solvers.
“Everyone looks out for each other and is willing to help if you need something,” said Lyndsay Dick. “If you’re running late one day and you need a neighbor to meet the kids at the bus stop, you’d have a hard time deciding which neighbor to ask rather than finding a neighbor willing to help you.”
Ridgestone Meadows
Prices: Homes starting in the mid-$400,000s. Lots starting at $75,000.
Directions: Interstate 435 to Shawnee Mission Parkway, west to Martindale Road, south to 67th Street, west to entrance. Turn right on Longview Street and then left on 68th Terrace to drive by the new third phase and to visit the model home at 20923 W 68th Terrace, Shawnee.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: Jennifer Harvey with ReeceNichols at 913-221-8863.
Web: RidgestoneMeadowsKC.com.
