Move to resort-style community in time for the holidays

Fall is in full, colorful splendor throughout the heavily treed terrain of Cedar Creek. And thanks to a variety of homes that are now available for immediate move-in, prospective buyers can find their dream home and move in just in time to celebrate the holidays in Cedar Creek.
In The Crossings at Southglen, a popular destination for families thanks to close proximity to a neighborhood swimming pool and Cedar Creek Elementary School, two homes are immediately available from Rodrock Homes. Both are four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, two-story Wakefield plans, each with 2,553 square feet of living space. The homes are priced at $399,950 and $409,950.
The secluded, picturesque surroundings of Hidden Lake Estates offer beautiful views from every homesite. And for buyers on a faster timeline, three homes are immediately available in this scenic enclave. C&M Builders has two homes ready: a reverse 1½-story Taylor National home with three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and 3,487 square feet, priced at $774,375; and a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Pinebrook National home, priced at $879,445 with 3,715 square feet. Additionally, James Engle Custom Homes has a five-bedroom, 7½-bathroom Catalina home available for $982,130. The 1½-story home boasts an incredible 5,943 square feet of living space.
Elsewhere in Hidden Lake Estates, prospective buyers can select from an enticing array of walkout, daylight and level homesites that are perfect for custom build jobs. The neighborhood is so appealing, in fact, that it caught the eye of Cedar Creek builder Austin Roeser of Roeser Homes, who’s currently building his personal home in the neighborhood—along with two custom-built homes and a new speculative home.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” he said. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
Two other new neighborhoods have proved popular with prospective Cedar Creek buyers. Valley Ridge puts residents near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool. New Mark Homes, Roeser Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, C&M Builders and Gabriel Homes are the featured builders in Valley Ridge, and James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes currently have a mix of 1½-story, reverse 1½-story and two-story speculative homes underway with completion scheduled for later this year. The building team is also starting a new model row, which will debut in spring 2018. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s.
In The Ridge at Shadow Glen, prospective buyers can select from Cedar Creek’s last remaining golf course homesites. Plus, neighborhood residents enjoy the convenience of maintenance-provided living. Homes in The Ridge at Shadow Glen range from the mid-$500,000s to more than $900,000. Several Cedar Creek builders have or will soon have speculative homes underway, including Roeser Homes, Tabernacle Homes, Prairie Homes, Julian Builders and Starr Homes, which means prospective buyers can choose from a wide array of thoughtfully designed floor plans enhanced with top-quality features and finishes.
One of the best reasons to purchase at Cedar Creek is the variety of home styles, price points and neighborhoods that make the community a fit for a variety of buyers.
“There’s an exclusivity that comes with Cedar Creek, but at the same time, you can live there in the $400,000s,” said Steve Trued of Tabernacle Homes. “It’s not one of those neighborhoods that’s simply out of reach. Our feeling is that a home is important to a family, whether it’s their first home or their dream home. We’re not stuck in just one price range.”
Regardless of which neighborhood Cedar Creek homeowners call their own, all residents have access to a truly incredible amenities package that includes two swimming pools, the 65-acre Shadow Lake, four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
In addition to nearby Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek students also attend Mission Trail Junior High School and the brand-new Olathe West High School, which opened to widespread acclaim just weeks ago. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
Comments