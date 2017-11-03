Brookwood Farms: New phase now open; choose from four quality builders

Fall is here, and the crisp, colorful season brings with it a flurry of excitement at Brookwood Farms. The community’s fourth phase is now open, giving prospective buyers an enticing selection of several private homesites from which to choose. If the demand in phase three is any indication, these new homesites will go quickly. Just one homesite remains in the community’s third phase.
Prospective buyers not only have an appealing selection of homesites to consider—they also have more floor plans than ever to choose from. Brookwood Farms’ building team has expanded to four members: Dusselier and Marks Homes, Gianni Custom Homes, Providence Homes and Wheeler Designs.
“This is an exciting time to visit Brookwood Farms,” said Susan Heenan, who markets Brookwood Farms for Reece Nichols. “The neighborhood pool has been a great asset to the community. We also have a very active homeowner’s association with lots of fun activities planned for all ages. We are thrilled to announce that Wheeler Designs and Providence Homes have joined our Brookwood Farms team of builders. Scott Wheeler is an experienced and quality homebuilder who has been constructing fine homes in Johnson County since 1999. Providence Homes builds quality, well appointed homes in Johnson County as well. As a female builder, she brings a unique perspective to homebuilding.”
Experience Brookwood Farms firsthand with a tour of a furnished model home by Dusselier and Marks Homes. Located at 19436 W. 200th Terrace, the home features an open main level with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a pantry, a kitchen island, spacious rooms and convenient finishing touches like a boot bench. Downstairs, a third bedroom awaits, along with a recreation room, a bathroom and ample storage. An optional fourth bedroom can easily be added in the lower level. Additional features include a three-car garage, deck and a picturesque daylight homesite.
A second furnished model is available to tour at 19314 W. 200th Terrace. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Lexington is a reverse 1½-story floor plan from Gianni Custom Homes that includes a gorgeous open great room and dining space. An inviting, spacious master suite is located on the main floor, while the lower level includes two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and a recreation room. Two laundry rooms—one on the main floor, one on the lower level—offer the ultimate convenience.
Additionally, nine speculative homes are in various stages of construction, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet varying move-in timelines. Buyers can choose from several reverse 1½-story plans, including two homes by Wheeler Designs, four homes by Gianni Homes and three homes by Dusselier and Marks Homes. Prices start in the low $300,000s.
“Prospective buyers can also select the one remaining daylight homesite in the community’s third phase, the perfect spot for a custom-built home,” said Melanie Johnson, a community manager at Brookwood Farms. “Brookwood Farms’ fourth phase is now open, adding even more selection to our growing community. All homesites in Brookwood Farms offer ample space between homes, giving residents a sense of privacy and all fit a three-car garage.”
Brookwood Farms continues to have great success with its award-winning, energy-efficient homes. The community’s builders are committed to energy efficiency, incorporating materials like a whole-house wrap, a foam and caulk package and low-E double-pane windows to create draft-free homes with lower utility costs.
Standard features of all Brookwood Farms homes include fully sodded yards, knock-down ceilings and custom cabinets with hidden hinges and 42-inch uppers. Brookwood Farms’ many family-friendly features have been a huge draw for growing families. These thoughtful conveniences include large closets, walk-in pantries, boot benches and affordable packages to finish the lower level.
Dusselier and Marks Homes, Gianni Homes, Providence Homes and Wheeler Designs have many floor plans that can be customized to suit the needs of homeowners. Buyers can also bring their own floor plans or builder.
Spacious homesites, excellent value for the price, the southern Johnson County location and a highly rated school district continue to bring numerous potential buyers to Brookwood Farms in Spring Hill, just a short drive south of Olathe. The experienced agents at Brookwood Farms have programs to help buyers sell their existing homes and also will consider contingencies, giving buyers peace of mind when making the decision to purchase a new home.
Brookwood Farms is adjacent to 199th Street and just minutes from U.S. 169 and U.S. 69. The community is near entertainment, shopping and dining options, as well as numerous outdoor activities with Sycamore Ridge Golf Course, the new Spring Hill Aquatic Center and Hillsdale Lake right in its backyard. Brookwood Farms has the serenity and security of a small-town atmosphere while being minutes from big-city amenities.
The community is within walking distance of the Spring Hill High School complex at 199th Street and Ridgeview Road. Elementary students attend Wolf Creek School, which is just around the corner. The Spring Hill School District has earned 26 Standard of Excellence Awards and two Governor’s Achievement awards.
For more information, contact Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979 or visit their website at brookwoodfarmsks.com.
Brookwood Farms
Prices: From the low $300,000s.
Location: 199th Street, a quarter-mile west of Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill.
Directions: U.S. 169 south to 199th Street, left on 199th then left again to stay on 199th Street (at big Spring Hill sign). Brookwood Farms is across the bridge on the right. Turn into subdivision at Skyview Lane. Or take U.S. 69 south to 199th Street. Right on 199th to Skyview Lane, a quarter-mile past Ridgeview Road.
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment.
Contact: Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979.
Web: brookwoodfarmsks.com.
