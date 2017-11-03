With Archway Homes, “Selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!”

With the holidays fast approaching, don’t worry. Every season is the right season to sell your house. Archway Homes can buy it in as little as three days for cash, and in “As Is” condition.
Husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes buy homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating.
“With us, you don’t have to do any extensive or expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers,” Stacy said, “or go through any of the necessary steps in a traditional selling process.”
Retirees Linda and Mark Sneed initially planned to update their current home before selling it and moving out of town. But after stumbling upon a house they really liked, they decided they wanted to move very quickly.
“My husband had read an article about Archway Homes in the paper, and they sounded like a fair company, and that selling to them would be no hassle,” said Linda. “When we met them, we just got the vibe that they are very honest. Sometimes you have a concern that people could be dishonest with you, but we never had that worry with them.”
In addition to the timeliness and ease of the process, the Sneeds were happy to learn that Archway Homes would take care of any items they did not, or could not, take with them.
“We had a couple of large pieces of furniture in the basement that were going to be difficult for us to move out,” Mark said. “But Jon told us that whatever we left, they would try to donate to local charities when appropriate, and we thought that was a great thing.”
The Bichelmeyers have lived in the community for over 40 years, and Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, has been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years. “I started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” said Jon. It’s important for people to know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life.”
When Evon L. moved out of the Kansas City area for a new job, the original plan was to keep her Olathe home because it held so many memories from having raised her children there, and it was where she planned to live when retirement eventually rolled around.
To help defray some of the costs of owning two homes, and to care for the home while she was away, she allowed a colleague to move in. Unfortunately, neither happened. When the colleague finally left, the home was in very bad shape.
“I considered refinancing, but I knew that I would have to take a lot of equity and use it for repairs,” Evon said. “[Finances were] very difficult, I only had 7 years left to pay off the house, and at times I considered letting go of the home.”
Evon’s situation was even more stressful, because anything she did would have to be handled from out of town. When she called Archway Homes and spoke to Jon, he was very sympathetic to that.
“He knew that I was out of the city, but he let me know that we could take care of everything virtually and by phone,” she recalled. “I arranged the walk-through by having a family member with a key meet Jon at the house. Once he walked though, things moved quickly from there.”
According to Stacy, selling a property can be a stressful process, whether someone is moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason.
“Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the seller by doing all the work ourselves after the contract is signed,” Stacy said. “With us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”
For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
Archway Homes
Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.
Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.
Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
Comments