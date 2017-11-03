Rodrock Development asks residents to nominate their “Nicest Neighbor”

There are countless quotes throughout the centuries centered on the importance of good neighbors. In fact, Hesiod, an ancient Greek poet wrote, “ A bad neighbor is as great a calamity as a good one is a great advantage.”
Darol Rodrock understood at a young age the importance of a helping hand and the kind acts of a good neighbor. After all, as a boy Darol was taken in by a former teacher and given his first chance at a truly loving home. It’s for this very personal reason that Darol sought to ensure Rodrock Development created communities that fostered families and neighborhood bonds at every turn—from family-friendly amenities and stellar schools to the inspired Rodrock Moms’ Council.
And that difference truly resonates with residents. Katie Scheibel and her family have called Wyndham Park home for some 16 years.
“Rodrock communities offer so many opportunities for us to enjoy our neighbors,” Katie says. “They create events year-round—starting with the Easter egg hunt and dive-in movies through the Fourth of July parade, back-to-school pool party, Halloween parade, and Christmas sleigh ride—all of which allow neighbors to meet each other but also enjoy each other’s company. And the relationships forged at these events have a big impact. Our neighborhood is a very active, close-knit community, and people really go above and beyond to help each other out. Whether it’s shoveling an older couple’s driveway or helping with their pets while they’re away—our neighbors are caring and dependable. We are blessed that Rodrock promotes kindness and compassion with all they do.”
Tammy Coody, the Moms’ Council Coordinator for Rodrock Development, has worked within Rodrock communities for years, and the difference in neighbors in her communities is easy to spot.
“The people who make up our neighborhoods are welcoming, energetic, and willing to help, share, participate, and they look out for each other,” Tammy says. “If not for these special people, Rodrock Developments would not be what they are. Simply offering ideas without people is just a collection of ideas. The fantastic neighbors make good things happen. And that makes all the difference in the world!”
Still, it seems in today’s world, we need the goodness of community more than ever. There’s no shortage of divisiveness and stress, and what’s lost in the heated shuffle is the importance of what brings us together. So Rodrock Development has decided to reach out beyond its 80-plus communities and invite all Kansas Citians to designate someone within their community who they believe is a true standout—the nicest of nice neighbors.
In a few lines, the team at Rodrock Development wants Kansas Citians to tell them what constitutes a good neighbor. What does it mean to you and your family? And, importantly, how does your particular neighbor fit the bill? Does this outstanding citizen lend a hand during trying times? Does he or she look out for the children on your block? Offer time to those in need? Is he quick to help with the lawn, or is she first to bring by a hot meal during a rough patch?
Rodrock Development wants your help in rewarding the best the community has to offer—and maybe score a little something for yourself, too. Email Rodrock Development ( bsanders@rodrock.com) the definition of a good neighbor and what makes yours the nicest around by November 20th. The nicest neighbor nominee—and the nominator—could win a fantastic night out on the town to the tune of $500. What better way to toast the good fortune that you’re in each other’s lives?
The contest is one that is close to the heart of the Rodrock Development team. At every turn, the company strives to create communities where families and friendships flourish. After all, it’s all they’ve ever wanted out of their neighborhoods, too.
“It always brought me a great amount of comfort to raise my children in a neighborhood where they could run out the door and find friendship up and down the street,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We really knew each other and helped lift each other up in the day-to-day hustle-and-bustle of life. They say it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of triumphs and tribulations. I believe navigating these ups and downs is so much more rewarding with the help of a village.”
To nominate your nicest neighbor, email Rodrock Development at bsanders@rodrock.com by November 20th. Portions of the nomination email may be used in a future Rodrock Development article.
