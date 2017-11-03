Cider Mill Ridge – Location/community matters/new lots opening Spring 2018

Cider Mill Ridge at The National, a community known for its parks, shops and great schools, is located in Parkville, Missouri. The National has been part of the Parkville landscape since 1999 and a growing part of The National is Cider Mill Ridge. Cider Mill Ridge has been developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with a community pool. As you wander through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you view the next phase of lots scheduled to open in the spring of 2018. The new lots offer cul-de-sac living, walk outs with several backing to nature with a few offering views of the city skyline.
Cider Mill Ridge is located in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District. More importantly, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School and a “Leader in Me School” which has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary. This year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.
If being part of the most highly rated school district in the State of Missouri wasn’t enough, Platte County, Missouri was recently named #1 out of 115 Missouri Counties for Quality of Life. Parkville, the gem of Platte County, could not agree more with these findings. With its extensive trail systems, English Landing Park and The Parkville Nature Sanctuary, green space is easy to find.
Another factor to a great community is convenience. Cider Mill Ridge is just minutes from the largest retail center in Parkville. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, with shops that offer basic necessities. You can buy groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find everyday needs at Walgreen’s. You can also dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi, Pizza Hut and soon to open White Horse Café. You can now enjoy Gourmet Popcorn with the recent opening of Popculture. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA.
This great community has been defined by its residents and offers a convenient location, top schools, amenities and an unparalleled value. Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may stop by Cider Mill Ridge Information Center at 9675 Apple Blossom Lane, Parkville, call 913-890-3596 or visit the website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
Cider Mill Ridge
Prices: Starting from $350,000.
Location: Information Center at 9675 Apple Blossom Lane, Parkville, MO 64152.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: Chris Powell of BHHS Stein & Summers Real Estate at 913-890-3596.
Web: CiderMillRidge.com.
