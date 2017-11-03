Helping Veterans with their Home Selling Needs

For Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, LLC, success is not measured solely by financial prosperity, rather deeply rooted in his desire to help others. Among those he has helped over the years with their home buying and selling needs are numerous veterans with whom he feels a close kinship.
“This Veteran’s Day, as we honor fallen soldiers and active servicemen and women for their commitment to our country, I am especially grateful for the veterans whom I am proud to call clients” said Souchek. “Having served six years of active duty for the U.S. Navy and 14 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, I am acutely aware of the needs of the veteran population, and I am honored to help veterans, especially senior veterans, sell their homes and downsize into a more comfortable situation.”
One example of this is client Robert Graham, a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, having served ten years in each branch. Drafted in 1953, Graham made a career out of his military experience from the beginning when the Army sent him to Germany for a tour. He met his first wife in 1956, and decided to re-enlist in order to be with her and her young son, whom he adopted.
Years later he transferred to the Air Force, was again stationed in Germany, as well as in Greenland and Scott Air Force Base and Richards-Gebaur in Missouri, lost his wife to an untimely death in the early 90s, and remarried. Finally, at age 84, a year after losing his second wife, the grief and loneliness became too much. “[My wife] stepped out of my life and left a big hole,” Graham says. Not too long after, he made the decision to sell his home and move into an assisted living community.
“Life circumstances are not always pleasant or easy, but we believe no one should have to make the decision to sell — whether due to downsizing, they have outgrown the home they are in, have accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or some other reason — all on their own,” said Souchek.
As a licensed realtor with over 20 years of experience in the industry and working with other realtors in different markets, Souchek has learned that real estate is not a one-size-fits-all operation. That is why he and his expert team place great emphasis on offering customizable options that can be tailored to fit a buyer or seller’s unique situation, needs and desires.
“Every buyer and seller is different, so we address our concern for the individual by visiting with our clients and finding out more about their goals, and how we can help them,” said Souchek. “The transition should be painless, and we’re interested in helping them through as many steps of the process as we can.”
Among the advantages of selling to The Sierra Group is that they offer the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house, “As Is,” for a fair price, and can buy homes right away by utilizing private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller — without commissions or closing costs. Additionally, they can take care of any needed repairs, and sellers have the option of leaving behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.
The Sierra Group team works with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“Together, we operate under a set of very high standards of professionalism and honesty for this business, and do everything we can to relieve the seller of any burdens,” Souchek explained. “That’s why we go above and beyond the call of duty to help anyone, whether a veteran or not, to help make their next home transition with more ease and peace of mind.”
