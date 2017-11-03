Tom French villa community offers November savings

As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been designing and building superior custom homes and maintenance-provided neighborhoods since 1978. Homes built by French are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
And at one of his newest communities, he is offering a huge November Savings Special for those who are wanting to move soon: Purchase any of the inventory homes in Covington Court Twin Villas before November 30, 2017, and receive free wrap screening on the back deck, screen door and 4” x 4” deck-level landing with stairs to grade.
Located at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road, Covington Court features the successful and improved Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A new plan, The Ensley, offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level. The plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with double vanities and a large custom tiled shower, which boasts a seat and recessed shelf. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, third bedroom and full bathroom.
“Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of four homes nearing completion with prices starting in the $370s. Finished in warm browns and cool grays, 11509 S. Waterford Drive showcases the latest features in home design and is open Friday through Monday 12-5pm.
Just to the west is the single family community Covington Creek. This neighborhood offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the low $400s and includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace.
Developed by French, Covington Creek has available homes built by Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community. Each builder offers several distinct floor plans with at least four bedrooms, three or four baths and three car garages. Homes will feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with several attractive elevation designs.
The model home is open Friday through Monday 12 to 5 pm, and is also available for purchase. For buyers wanting to move quickly, the model and four spec homes will be ready for occupancy in less than 30 days. An additional spec home is underway and construction will start soon on a new model row.
“Interest has been strong and with six homes already sold and occupied, we expect the remaining inventory to sell quickly,” said Hoskinson.
The homes feature the luxurious touches that buyers have come to expect from these quality builders, such as arched openings, elegant trim details, expansive wood floors, dramatic fireplace design and rich color palettes that set the tone for a casual and elegant lifestyle.
The two story Landon plan by New Mark Homes is a functional four bedroom, three and a half bath home offering a butler’s pantry as well as a walk-in pantry and built-in office area, mud room and large covered deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The open floor plan has high ceilings and a great flow.
Gabriel Homes’ popular Makenna two story is an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered porch. Unique design elements include rustic hardwood flooring, wood ceiling treatment and beams. A luxurious bath with freestanding tub is accessible to the master bedroom through barn-style doors.
JFE’s Covington I reverse story and a half plan offers over 3,000 square feet of easy living, with two bedrooms on the main level, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, rustic beams, and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. For outside entertaining, there is a covered deck with fireplace that overlooks greenspace on this walkout home site.
For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
Cottages of Cross Point Creek - 87th Street & Penrose in Lenexa. Priced from the $400s.
Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $370s.
Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $500s.
Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, shoskinson@kansascityhomes.com or 913-484-2839.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
Comments