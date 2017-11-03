Overland Park homeowner finds help with roof, foundation issues, closes quickly

Selling an older home is a process that can uncover a number of unexpected challenges. And if a seller is on a tight timeline, that makes obstacles like necessary repairs even more daunting.
That’s when House Buyers KC steps in. The real estate company offers sellers an efficient, simpler alternative to the traditional home-selling process. They also work closely with each seller to understand not just the property, but also each seller’s situation and relevant considerations.
A recent Overland Park homeowner is an ideal example. Two brothers were in the process of selling their mom’s house after having moved her into an extended care facility. They needed to move quickly on the sale to finance their mom’s care, but the process came to a halt when their real estate agent discovered some possible issues with the home.
“The agent reached out to House Buyers KC because of the condition of the home,” said Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC. “The foundation had quite a bit of settlement. And the roof was two layers of shingles and one layer of shake. The homeowner had been there awhile — since 1979.”
No matter the condition of the home, an initial consultation with House Buyers KC includes a thorough evaluation of the property. During that time, the House Buyers KC team, led by manager Chad Lower, identifies repairs and/or updates that need to be made once House Buyers KC buys the home but before they return the home to the market for sale. The Overland Park home represented an especially good opportunity for House Buyers KC, thanks to an ideal location near a golf course, schools, shopping and services like grocery stores and pharmacies.
The cost of a home’s repairs and updates — along with an analysis of the selling price of similar homes in the surrounding neighborhood — is used to create House Buyers KC’s offer to the seller. Once the offer is accepted, closings usually happen in less than a month, compared to the more than 45-day closings that are a typical part of the traditional selling timeline.
Then, the House Buyers KC team oversees any repairs or updates that are made to the home. Typical projects include modernizing kitchens and bathrooms, creating more open layouts and, in the case of the Overland Park home, making foundation and roof repairs. Then, the updated home is listed for sale.
House Buyers KC’s incredible success rate, commitment to each client and willingness to work with sellers in challenging situations has been a big hit with sellers throughout the Kansas City area. As a result, Lower has expanded the team throughout the year, starting last December with Katie Mason, office admin. She’s thrived in the family-like atmosphere and loves an opportunity to juggle different roles and responsibilities.
“We get down to business, but we also have a great time,” she said. “I’m glad I get to be part of something that’s growing.”
Walchshauser joined House Buyers KC in February and continues to make an immediate and memorable impact on the company’s clients. The House Buyers KC team also includes Brent Smith, a project manager who joined the company on May 1; and Jane Boyd, a part-time office admin and University of Missouri-Kansas City student, who joined House Buyers KC in June. Tom Bell, sales acquisition, became a part of the team in August to professionally pursue a longtime interest.
“Real estate investment is something I’ve always wanted to do, but it’s risky to go out on your own,” Bell said. “I talked to similar investors and felt Chad was transparent about the business — honest and upfront. There’s been a lot for me to learn, but it’s easier with an office full of people.”
Despite the flurry of growth, Lower and his team have maintained a laser focus on delivering an exceptional client experience — and that includes working closely with each client to understand their challenges and concerns, then doing what they can to alleviate them.
“We want everyone to feel happy about the decision they’ve made,” Mason said. “We enjoy working with people and their families and do whatever we can to make it a smooth transition.”
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
