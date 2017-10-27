Summit Homes opens three new model homes in low-maintenance Villas of Parkwood

Construction is now complete on the three new model homes in the Villas of Parkwood, a low-maintenance community in Lee’s Summit located south of MO-150 west of Ward Road. The new Community Information Center is now open at 1216 SW Pebble Lane, inside the model of the brand new Torino ranch plan, with 1698 sq. ft. of main level living space, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. A stunning corner fireplace serves as a focal point in the great room, which is opens to the chef’s kitchen and dining space. The model showcases an optional lower level finish that adds 654 sq. ft. and two additional bedrooms.
A second model home features the Florence, another new ranch plan offered exclusively in the second phase of the Villas of Parkwood. One of the larger main level living option in the Villas, the Florence includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 3-car garage and 1910 sq. ft. of living space. A covered front porch opens to a vaulted foyer, with a flex room with built-in cabinetry located at the front of home suitable for either a home office or guest room.
“These new models are stunning. It’s exciting to have the latest in design features and popular upgrades all here on display in one location. It gives buyers looking for their next home the perfect opportunity to explore the options available to them and really visualize their new home,” says Annie Jennings, Community Manager for the Villas of Parkwood and member of the award-winning Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols.
Summit is also showcasing a new model of the updated version of the Palermo, a popular plan from the first phase of the community that Summit has expanded for the second phase. The plan offers over 1,400 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
A selection of additional inventory homes are now for sale with prices starting at $339,950, including a move-in ready Florence plan available for $375,000. A former Palermo model home, featuring upgraded features and designer finishes, is now listed for sale at $404,950.
Several homes are currently under construction and a limited number of premium lots are still available for buyers looking to customize their next home with the design finishes of their choice.
An additional two new floorplans in the Villa Collection, the Verona and the Treviso, are currently under construction and expected to be completed this winter. These two plans offer over 1,700 and 1,800 square feet respectively. The Treviso has 3 bedrooms with a dining area off the kitchen, while the Verona offers 2 bedrooms with a mud room attached to both the front and garage entry. Both have an option for a lower level finish and extra bedrooms.
Homeowners in the Villas enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle that offers convenience year-round. HOA and maintenance dues cover exterior maintenance throughout the community, including lawn care during the warmer months, as well as the snow removal during the winter and year-round garbage removal service. An enhanced landscaping package and irrigation system is included with every home keeping the exterior looking fresh.
The Villas of Parkwood is located off Hwy 150 near Ward Road within Stoney Creek, one of the fastest-selling master planned communities in Lee’s Summit. Stoney Creek offers residents an unparalleled assortment of amenities, including two swimming pools with covered cabanas, miles of neighborhood sidewalks for walking, two community playgrounds, and a sand volleyball court. The community is connected by sidewalk to adjacent Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Osage Trails Park, offering residents access to walking trails, picnic areas, and a playground.
The Villas of Parkwood
Prices: From the $360s
Community Information Center: 1216 SW Pebble Lane, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082
Hours: Thurs – Sat & Mon 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; available by appt. Tues and Weds
Contact: Annie Jennings of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 816-251-1807, AnnieJennings@reecenichols.com
Comments