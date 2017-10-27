Sales continue at a brisk pace at The Communities of River Ridge

As we enter the fall season, sales continue to be at a brisk pace in the final phase of The Communities of River Ridge, a peaceful 240-acre community situated high up overlooking the Blue Valley.
Located off Kenneth Road and 162nd Terrace in southern Johnson County near both 49/71 Highway and 69 Highway, the community offers prospective buyers two remaining phases for new homes — Sunset Hills at River Ridge, and The Enclave of Sunset Hills — each tucked away in an enviable pocket of treed, gently rolling terrain that blends new construction with established neighborhoods.
“Although River Ridge encompasses a significant amount of acreage and there are no through streets, the neighborhoods are thoughtfully designed to be welcoming, not isolating,” said Lettiann Southerland who markets the community. “Additionally, the spectacular views of stands of mature trees and gorgeous views all around make you feel like you are miles away from the city.”
The award-winning building team here includes Tabernacle Homes, Parkview Homes, KBC Homes, Koehler Building Company, Wheeler Design Custom Homes, Comerio Corporation, Braklow Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Taylored Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, John Stewart Custom Homes, Reed Fuller Construction, Willis Custom Homes, Redstone Homes, Woodbridge Custom Homes and Krueger Homes.
In The Enclave of Sunset Hills, Reed Fuller Construction has built The Craftsman, a gorgeous, reverse 1-1/2-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,400 square foot home featuring a Butler’s pantry, computer room, spacious deck and lower level wet bar. Priced at $555,000, this home is move-in ready.
Comerio Corporation has built a striking 1-1/2-story, five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,399 square foot The Lago plan. Also located in The Enclave and priced at $625,000, it is highlighted by a 20-foot entryway ceiling, a free-standing master tub and a covered lanai with a fireplace.
The Bayview plan by Wheeler Design Custom Homes in Sunset Hills at River Ridge is a reverse 1-1/2-story home with four bedrooms, 4-1/2 bathrooms, and 3,800 square feet of living space situated on a ¾-acre lot with a covered deck and patio, priced at $639,900.
Wheeler Design is also offering The Monterrey, a stunning two-story home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and approximately 3,600 square feet of living space set on a prime corner cul-de-sac homesite just shy of a half-acre. Priced at $625,000, it offers an open floor plan, fully appointed dream kitchen and a master bathroom featuring a huge tiled shower, soaking tub, his and hers sinks and built-in storage.
“The beauty of living in River Ridge is that because every lot is different, the diversity goes beyond just the architectural home styles,” Southerland said. “Even the interior lots are different, making them great options for building a home with a side-entry garage and/or pool. Together, these elements make River Ridge a very unique place to build and live.”
Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts and fishing ponds. River Ridge is also within minutes of a wealth of retail, entertainment and dining options and services along 135th Street and 151st Street, and is served by the award-winning Blue Valley School District.
Currently 18 lots remain for custom build jobs, four situated on expansive walk-out lots backing up to green space, woods and/or neighboring Aubrey Vineyards, the first vineyard established in Overland Park, giving residents coveted vineyard and tree views from their homes. For prospective buyers considering a longer move-in timeline, three spec homes will be available within 45 days.
On Saturday, December 2 from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. the public is invited to a special Communities of River Ridge “Winter Soiree” at the Sales Center. Activities include photos with Santa (1-2 p.m.), prizes including signed Chiefs and Royals memorabilia, and a raffle with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Wayside Waifs.
“I tell people that the Communities of River Ridge is one of the best-kept secrets,” Southerland said. “The neighborhood really speaks to the lifestyle desired by our buyers and we expect that the remaining homesites and spec homes will sell very quickly .
For more information, contact Lettiann Southerland, Lettiann & Associates Real Estate Services, at 913-333-0511.
Communities of River Ridge
Directions: From Interstate 435, south on State Line Road and continue south as it becomes Kenneth Road to community entrance at 162nd Terrace.
Sales Center: 2747 W. 162nd St., Overland Park, KS 66085
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or any time by appointment.
Contact: Lettiann Southerland Lettiann & Associates Real Estate Services, at 913-333-0511.
Web: RiverRidgeKS.Com.
