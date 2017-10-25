Did You Know...? Oak Run Continues to Delight and Surprise

Did you know that Oak Run recently opened their latest phase of 68 new home sites?
Or, did you know that you can purchase a beautiful reverse 1-1/2-story home for under $360,000 within 30 days?
And did you know that Oak Run represents some of the most affordable homes in the Southern Johnson County area?
“We ask people who come out to tour our model and spec homes these questions all the time,” said Rosie Dearmore, who markets Oak Run with Theresa Moore for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “And they are always so surprised to learn just how much we have to offer.”
Located just off 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, Oak Run is an inviting, tranquil community within close proximity to the city and many modern conveniences, and only a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
Homebuyers here can choose from a range of floor plan options situated on beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size.
One of the most popular floor plans is The Woodland II, a beautiful reverse 1-1/2-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,600 square foot home. Priced at $359,950, this home also encompasses a three-car garage and is set on a spacious daylight lot.
“The Woodland II offers main level living with two of the bedrooms and one bathroom on the lower level, where homeowners can also enjoy a spacious entertainment area including a wet bar,” said Moore. “The lower level also has two large storage areas providing plenty of space to store everyday items, holiday decorations, etc. Right now, we have a spec under construction which will be ready within 30 days for buyers who want to move in before the holidays.”
The furnished model at Oak Run is The Northbend, a stunning two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
“Another ‘Did you know?’ we point out to people is that our exclusive builder, Johnnie Adams of Johnnie Adams Homes, may be a new name to some in Johnson County,”
“but he has been building exceptional, affordable, high quality homes for almost 25 years.”
Since that time, Adams, who began in primarily the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs area before branching out to offer his beautiful, energy-efficient custom homes across the Kansas City metro area, has garnered quite a following with over 1,000 satisfied homeowners.
“That is one of the reasons why we are so excited to have him as the exclusive builder here at Oak Run,” Dearmore said.
Several of the other big draws for buyers are the community amenities, which include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For residents with children, Oak Run is situated within the award-winning Olathe School District, which at the start of the 2017 school year opened the brand new, $82 million, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School.
In addition to the 68 lots in the new phase of Oak Run, there are only 13 spec homes remaining in the first phase. “These beautiful homes are offered in six different floor plans,” said Moore. “Ranging in price from only $254,000 to $360,000, they each have their own unique ‘Wow’ factor and appeal to a wide array of buyers.”
Sales have been at a brisk pace, and numerous custom build jobs are underway. As a result, interested buyers are encouraged to come out to select a spec home or make a lot reservation.
“The people who visit Oak Run are amazed at how much house, and a beautiful environment they can afford here,” said Moore. “That’s why we always tell people that Oak Run is the place where they will ‘Love to Come Home!’”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open daily, noon to 5 p.m., by appointment and
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496 or Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
