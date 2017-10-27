Discover why treed Shawnee enclave is ‘a place to call home’

Inviting streets lined with established trees and meticulous landscaping. Gracious homes filled with warmth and love. Neighbors who wave, stop to chat or join in on impromptu gatherings. Breathtaking nature views that make a stressful day melt away. If this sounds like a Hollywood set or a wistful memory from decades past, good news — it’s not! This is Ridgestone Meadows. And this is a place to call home.
Tucked just off the flourishing Shawnee Mission Parkway corridor, Ridgestone Meadows is a peaceful, welcoming enclave that blends the friendly, communal atmosphere of a traditional neighborhood with modern floor plans designed for today’s buyers. The vibrant neighborhood, nestled on a unique hilltop setting, is an ideal spot for families, thanks to a location in the celebrated De Soto School District (including Mill Valley High School). And it’s also a wonderful location for homeowners looking to right-size without compromising livability, quality or that comforting sense of community.
“A homeowner recently moved to Ridgestone Meadows to be in the same neighborhood as her kids and grandkids, and now she teaches piano to other kids in the neighborhood,” said Community Manager Jennifer Harvey with ReeceNichols.
Harvey is herself a compelling testament to the appeal of Ridgestone Meadows. She was among the first group of residents to move to the neighborhood in 2007. Community celebrations are among her favorite things about the neighborhood, including a Christmas party, Fourth of July gathering, wine tastings and trick-or-treating.
That strong sense of community has captivated Ridgestone Meadow homeowners, including Roger and Leslie Williams.
“We were first drawn by the wooded lots,” they said. “Little did we know the culture would evolve into a real community. There is a consistent vibe of belonging and caring for one another. We’re like a gated community with no gate.”
For prospective buyers eager to find their place in Ridgestone Meadows, there’s never been a better time to buy in the neighborhood. A handful of homesites remain in the community’s first and second phases, all with tree preservation easements, and include both walk-out and level lots.
Additionally, the new third and final phase is now open, complete with 37 additional homesites, many of which are tree-lined. Buyers have numerous options to find the style of homesite that will work best for them — walkout lots with a backyard lined with deep woods; oversized corner lots for side-entry garages; or extra-spacious, level lots for homeowners who want to add a private swimming pool, recreational area, or create an amazing, flexible outdoor entertaining area.
“There are some beautiful, private homesite options,” Harvey said. “The final phase offers some really tremendous, special settings to create your new custom home!”
Now is the perfect, and most valuable, time for buyers to get started on their new home in Ridgestone Meadows. Buyers who reserve their new home site within phase 3 by November 30, 2017, can take advantage of developer and builder incentives that add up to $10,000 in added value during the building process. Buyers can choose floor plans from distinguished Kansas City homebuilders, J.S. Robinson Fine Homes and Rodrock Homes. Or for a limited time, all three phases of Ridgestone Meadows are open to developer-approved builders.
For those eager to accommodate a faster move-in timeline and enjoy the full splendor of fall throughout the picturesque community, several speculative homes are available. Prices range from $460,000 to $530,000 and include a variety of floor plans in homes that are both ready right now and will be ready within just a couple of months. For the speculative homes that have just started construction, buyers still have a chance to customize the décor and finishes. If you enjoy touring furnished models, two homes, incorporating contemporary design trends and fun finish elements, are open daily and available to buy now.
Because nature is such an integral part of Ridgestone Meadows, many of the community’s homes feature outdoor living spaces with varying features, including screened porches; decks and patios with fireplaces; fire pits and outdoor kitchens. A wide array of floor plans can be built on Ridgestone Meadows’ variety of large and smaller lots. Plans include ranch, 1½-story, reverse 1½-story and two-story designs, all of which offer a minimum of four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three-car garages.
To fully grasp the appeal of Ridgestone Meadows, simply drive through the community’s majestic stone entrance that welcomes residents home with the soothing flow of an eye-catching fountain. The entrance establishes a captivating aesthetic that extends to the community’s distinctive homes, all of which are carefully sited to blend with their natural surroundings. The building team takes great care to ensure that each home is different, with a limited number of each plan allowed on the same street.
“This is one of the most beautiful ‘custom home’ neighborhoods in Kansas City,” Harvey said.
Outside of Ridgestone Meadows, a wealth of shops, services and dining is a short drive away. Convenient highway access makes any point of interest within the Kansas City metro area easily accessible. And families are especially drawn to the community thanks to its location within the award-winning De Soto School District, ranked No. 1 in Kansas and No. 11 in the U.S. by Money magazine. Within minutes of Ridgestone Meadows are Horizon Elementary and Mill Creek Middle schools, as well as Mill Valley High School, which received the Governor’s Award as one of the top 5 percent of schools in the state.
All of this adds up to an incredible opportunity for prospective buyers.
“I tell people Ridgestone Meadows is a hidden gem,” Harvey said. “Its excellent schools and secluded, yet central location offer everything a homebuyer could want.”
Added Ridgestone Meadows resident Aaron Dick, “I would summarize Ridgestone Meadows in three words: laidback, loving and lively.”
Make plans to visit Ridgestone Meadows and immerse yourself in the explosion of fall color that’s quickly transforming the already beautiful views. You’ll notice the Ridgestone Meadows difference as soon as you drive into the community. It’s so much more than a neighborhood. It truly is a place to call home. And it’s waiting for you.
Ridgestone Meadows
Prices: Homes starting in the mid-$400,000s. Lots starting at $75,000.
Directions: Interstate 435 to Shawnee Mission Parkway, west to Martindale Road, south to 67th Street, west to entrance. Turn right on Longview Street and then left on 68th Terrace to drive by the new third phase and to visit the model home at 20923 W 68th Terrace, Shawnee.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: Jennifer Harvey with ReeceNichols at 913-221-8863.
Web: RidgestoneMeadowsKC.com.
