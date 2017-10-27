History and Community Await at Homestead of Liberty

Homestead is a new housing development in the thriving Kansas City suburb of Liberty, MO that’s been 180 years in the making. This new home community offers reverse ranch, 1.5 and 2-story homes with spacious layouts and amazing amenities, on some of Liberty’s oldest, family-owned land.
Homestead is in southern Liberty at 1671 Homestead Place, just east of I-35. It’s secluded enough to make you feel like you’re living on wide-open farmland, but close enough to the city center to keep you connected to many of Liberty’s amenities and attractions, as well as one of the state’s top school districts. You can take a short drive up the street to MO-152, where you’ll find an abundance of dining options, and shopping destinations, which include national chains, as well as local boutique shops. Homestead is also surrounded by plenty of nearby recreation options which include five excellent golf courses within 15 minutes. Want to work or play in Kansas City? The Homestead community is just minutes from highway access to downtown Kansas City.
In the 1830’s, a parcel of land with more than 80 sprawling, rural acres was the site of a farm and homestead for the influential Withers family, and it now serves as the site for Liberty’s new Homestead development. Custom-built homes start in the upper $300,000s, and are designed and built by respected and renown area builders who are behind some of Kansas City’s most sought-after homes, including Aspen Homes, Cardinal Crest Homes and Design, Hearthside Homes, Homes by Chris, and John Shilt Homes.
Home buyers interested in living in Homestead can purchase an available lot and choose from any of the five builders to construct a custom home on it.
“It’s been years since Liberty has seen a new development,” shared onsite agent Katy Graber Lee. “We are beyond excited that we have this premier community within Liberty city limits, featuring highly coveted Northland Builders. Homestead Subdivision is a great place to call home.”
Homestead’s greatest quality, beyond beautiful, custom-built homes, is its’ ability to foster a sense of community between everyone who lives there. Much like the Withers family, on who land these homes will be built, Homestead will stand for best in community, be known for hospitality and making memories.
Home owners who are a part of Homestead will find many ways to engage and build a sense of community with their neighbors through development’s amenities and open, welcoming spaces. The Homstead fire pit offers a great place for impromptu get togethers, planned parties, or just a good old-fashion family marshmallow roast. In the summer months, the Homestead zero depth entry pool offers a cool relief from the hotter temperatures and provides the opportunity to get to know neighbors in a relaxed and refreshing setting. The land around Homestead is further filled with delightful surprises and places to explore like extensive walking and bike trails. Pocket parks are an important part of Homestead’s commitment to community. They are sprinkled throughout the neighborhood to increase the community feel and give kids places to run and play.
Lots are being snatched up fast by buyers who want to be a part of the newest home development, in one of Missouri’s most livable towns – Liberty. Fewer than 18 lots are available in Homestead’s Phase 1. Phase II is underway, but lots will not be available to hold or purchase until the middle of 2018.
There are currently two models open for tours. One is a 1.5-story, 4-bedroom home built by Hearthside Homes and was selected as a Silver Pick of the Parade during Kansas City’s recent Parade of Homes. The second one is also a 1.5-story layout with 4 bedrooms, built by Aspen Homes. Three more models are planned to be built by late December/early January. Models are open Thursday through Sunday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and by appointment.
To schedule a tour, contact the onsite the agents from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes, Larry Stanley or Katy Graber Lee at 816-368-1106. To learn more about Homestead and its focus on quality, community, and history, visit them online at homesteadofliberty.com.
Comments