Kansas City Realtors join forces to revitalize local urban neighborhood

It was a sea of blue shirts, when REALTORS® from across the city recently joined together to participate in REALTORS® Rock the Block, a day-long service project that helped revitalize a Kansas City neighborhood.
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City to sponsor the Rock the Block program and more than 300 REALTORS® and 30 local companies came on board to make the event a success.
“Through the REALTORS® Rock the Block event we strive for a substantial community impact, one neighborhood at a time. Last year we provided revitalization for 11 homes and this year our outreach grew to include 20 individual homes. We feel so fortunate to see our vision growing,” said Jeff Hill, president of the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®.
In total, the 2017 REALTORS® Rock the Block event focused on the revitalization of 20 homes on the 4800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Volunteers helped with repairs to windows, doors, porches, railings and stairs, as well as complete yard work, painting, lot clean up, and tree trimming projects. Additionally, the homeowner participants received new energy efficient light bulbs, dead bolt locks and carbon monoxide detectors.
By partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, REALTORS® hope to create positive long-term change for this community including higher property values, decreased crime and a general feeling of well-being and pride for current and potential homeowners.
“Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City continues to leverage these great partnerships to make a bigger impact in addressing the growing housing needs in our community. Together we will build vibrant communities like this one in the Oak Park neighborhood,” said Pat Turner, President/CEO Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.
The event kicked off with a visit from Kansas City Mayor, Sly James, followed by a performance of the National Anthem by Matt Snook, a local singer and contestant from Season 8 of The Voice. In addition to working on homes, teams of REALTORS® competed in games and challenges throughout the day to win additional prizes for the owners of the homes being worked on that day.
“REALTORS® understand the importance of community and the potential of this particular neighborhood is undeniable. We look forward to helping to bring about positive change on behalf of the homeowners on this block and beyond. We hope the effects of the day can continue to spread to surrounding neighborhoods to revitalize the area and ultimately, improve quality of life and home values for those living in this community,” Hill shared.
Your REALTOR® is Your Advocate
Remember, although buying or selling a home can be an intimidating process, with a REALTOR®—a member of the National Association of Realtors®—at your side, you have an expert leading the way.
Want to learn more about these REALTOR® roles or need to find a local REALTOR® to guide you through your buying or selling experience? Visit WhichRole.com.
Comments