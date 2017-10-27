Yes, You can Sell your Home Before the Holidays – “As Is”

Selling a home, whether it is because of a divorce, job loss, foreclosure, death of a loved one, or another situation “naturally” comes with its own set of challenges. Among them are readying the home for sale, finding a listing agent, showing it to potential buyers, contracts and financial paperwork, packing up to move…the list sometimes feels endless.
And if you want to sell before the holidays and winter months roll around, that can add another layer of stress, worry and anxiety.
However, The Sierra Group, LLC has a better way – offering sellers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house “As Is” for a fair price and on the date of the seller’s choosing.
“Your house is your most important investment, and selling it the way that best suits your needs is an equally important investment,” said Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group. “We have years of experience in taking care of the time-consuming details for you, and because our company utilizes private funds to close escrow, our sellers do not incur any commission or closing costs.”
For those desiring to downsize, whether baby boomers who have just sent the last child off to college, or seniors moving to a smaller home, apartment or care facility, The Sierra Group also has its own Home Downsizing Solutions entity. Through it, they offer a wide array of customizable options that can be tailored to fit a buyer’s unique situation, needs and desires. Among them are giving the seller up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to make their move, and allowing them to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.
“In a world where services and products are becoming more and more one-size-fits-all, it’s increasingly important to be unique,” Souchek said. “In fact, I have yet to find anyone doing exactly what we do.”
If your home is in need of repair, The Sierra Group can take care of that too. “We have the ability to do things like bringing all systems up to current building codes, giving the exterior a fresh coat of paint, and other items to make your home more aesthetically pleasing and attractive to a potential buyer,” said Souchek.
When it comes time for the actual move, The Sierra Group also includes a moving allowance of up to $1,000 if needed to help defray the cost of hiring a moving and/or transition service.
According to Souchek, there are companies out there that do a really great job in these areas, but most people don’t realize what this involves until they get into the process. And, the costs can add up very quickly. That’s why we tell people that selling their home to us is more beneficial than they may initially think it is,” he said.
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“As a licensed realtor, and working with other realtors in different markets for over 20 years, I have set very high standards of professionalism and honesty for this business,” said Souchek. “Overall, sellers seem to really appreciate the benefits that we can offer, and for good reason. The best part is that we never have to leave anyone directionless.”
If you are thinking about moving this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensouchek@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website - HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
The Sierra Group
On the web: HomedownsizingSolutions.com
