Holiday-ready options abound at Arbor Woods & Persimmon Hills

“Home for the holidays” is a ubiquitous phrase during the months of November and December. And it’s no wonder — the cool weather makes people crave the comforts of a welcoming hearth, good company, and a warm meal. But what if your home doesn’t deliver on all the hype? Two Olathe communities hold the answer, with more than a dozen delightful homes that can welcome you “home for the holidays.”
Rodrock Development’s Arbor Woods, located at Canyon Drive and 125th Terrace, is absolutely bustling with 12 new spec homes in various stages of construction and one home available for immediate occupancy.
“Our builders in this community include Darol Rodrock Homes, Chris George Homes and Prieb Homes, Inc., as well as a couple build jobs by James Engle Custom Homes and CC Custom Homes,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “We’re building both reverse 1 1/2 -story, 2-story, and ranch plans with three-car garages. There are still lots available, and we are open to approved builders. Our prices range from the mid $300,000’s to mid $400,000’s.”
While the neighborhood has only been open a little more than a year, the reception has been outstanding. In fact, as Linda can attest, Arbor Woods is “exploding with activity!”
Among that activity — and fantastic offerings — is the Levi by Prieb Homes. This 2-story plan offers a fifth bedroom and three-quarter bath off a huge kitchen. As well, the master suite has the most amazing closets with built-in cubbies. The plan has been a strong seller for the community, as buyers gravitate toward the open floor plan and fine finishes.
Meanwhile Prieb’s Brooklyn offers a spacious 2,500-plus square feet of finished living space, including a formal dining room, breakfast nook, and kitchen that opens to the Great Room.
And Chris George Homes’ Yorkshire IV is well underway and awaiting the discerning touches of a design-minded homebuyer. Boasting more than 2,450 square feet of living space, this 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home offers a fantastic kitchen and numerous options and upgrades.
Meanwhile, Darol Rodrock Homes has joined the mix and offers two options: the Marco IV, a reverse 1.5 story with 2,700-plus square feet of living space, and the Bower, with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and 2,300 square feet of living space centered about the kitchen.
The community is ideally designed for families of every shape and size. Arbor Woods is adjacent to the award-winning Forest View Elementary School, which recently received the award for achieving outstanding results in school and student outcomes, by implementing “The Leader in Me” process. Mission Trail Middle School is right within sight, while the new Olathe West High School is close by, meaning Arbor Woods is a community that truly grows with families — from Kindergarten through high-school graduation.
But Arbor Woods doesn’t get to claim all the fun. Down the street in Persimmon Hill, at Santa Fe Street and Persimmon Drive, enthusiasm is mounting at the announcement that Prieb Homes will be the exclusive builder on the final phase of 33 lots in this beautiful community.
“Prieb Homes is building both 2-story and ranch plans,” Linda explains. “And excitingly, there are a number of 2-story homes ready for the holidays. These homes feature 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, center-island kitchens, granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, and 3-car garages — all priced to sell in the low $300,000’s. Homebuyers can find the home of their dreams for the holidays, and still afford to decorate it for the season!”
Among them is the Greenview II, an open, main-level layout accented by an angled staircase. With two different Greenview II homes available — priced from $317,950 to $330,000 — there are a variety of options for every budget.
A Sydney II, just at the foundation stage, will have a spacious kitchen, a classic switchback staircase, and a main level office/formal dining area. Providing just over 2,100 square feet of living space, the Sydney II provides functionality and value.
Persimmon Hill students attend Prairie Center Elementary School, conveniently located within the community, and Mission Trail Middle School, which is right next to the neighborhood. The new Olathe West High School is also adjacent to Persimmon Hill.
Arbor Woods and the remaining home sites in popular Persimmon Hill have so much to offer prospective homebuyers — and just in time for the holidays!
