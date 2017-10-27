Lambie Custom Homes - Building homes that reflect your lifestyle

Lambie Custom Homes has been building homes for nearly 40 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Building throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area with prices ranging from the mid-$300s to $4 million plus, Lambie homes are truly accessible to clients in any price range or stage of life.
Although Lambie Custom offers ranches, maintenance-provided villas, 1.5 stories, reverse ranches and two story options, within each model there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. They enjoy the process of working directly with the client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness.
The diversity and customization available within the Lambie Custom design portfolio can be seen in three distinct neighborhoods.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe is located at 133rd Street and State Line Road. The exclusive community features two cul-de-sacs and offers home plans including 1.5 story, ranch, and reverse 1.5 stories with two bedrooms on the first floor, lower level entertainment areas and extra bedrooms.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe is a cozy maintenance-provided community of 24 lots, eight of which are still available. Buyers can enjoy easy living with main floor master bedrooms and plenty of space for outdoor living as well with several of the lots featuring mature trees.
Proximity is another strong feature: it lies just minutes away from the Leawood South Golf Course, great dining and plenty of shopping and recreational options. Homes range from $425,000 to $700,000 depending on plan and custom finishes. The Cottonwood floorplan at 2200 W. 131st is ready for you to come pick all of your designer selections and make it your own.
For those looking in the Lenexa/Shawnee area, The Enclave at Prairie Star might be a good fit. This community features two cul-de-sacs for a quiet, friendly neighborhood feel. Located at Prairie Star Parkway just east of Monticello Road, the community has great access to highways 7, 10 and 435. It’s also close to shopping, dining and recreation, including the Falcon Ridge Golf Course.
Within the Enclave at Prairie Star, homeowners may choose a ranch, 1.5 story, or reverse 1.5 story, allowing them the option of having bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces on one floor. In 1.5 and reverse 1.5 stories, additional bedrooms on upper or lower floors can accommodate guests while entertainment areas can be built out to their specifications. Prices for these maintenance-provided villas start in the low $400,000s. 22001 W. 97 Street features an open plan where the kitchen, dining and living areas flow outdoors to a covered deck for a carefree lifestyle.
“People want to spend time going out to dinner, spending time with their families or traveling, not worrying about yard work. These communities give them that option of worry-free living,” says Lambie.
For those desiring a single family home, be sure to visit the Estates of Foxfield Village. With prices ranging from $500,000 to $1 million, this community offers a rare opportunity to build on acreage lots within an established area of Olathe. Residents enjoy a great amenity package including a pool, walking trail, sand volley ball court and playground. 20820 W. 116th Street showcases the furnished four bedroom, three bath Ashford plan and it’s ready for move in.
What truly sets Lambie Custom apart is its commitment to personalized care. Jim Lambie meets with each potential client personally, learning their likes and dislikes and finding the best solutions to their unique housing needs. “It’s just a matter of pride in my work. I want each client to be completely happy with his or her new house. One of the things that I’m the most proud of is how many people come back to us after years in a Lambie home and tell me, ‘We loved working with you the first time. Let’s do it again.’ That kind of repeat business is how I know that we are doing a good job,” says Lambie.
Personalized service and attention to detail has made Lambie Custom Homes a treasured partner to homebuyers for the last four decades. For more information about these communities or any of the Lambie Custom floorplans, visit www.lambiecustom.com or call 913-897-0040.
Lambie Custom Homes
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe: 133rd and State Line, Leawood
Prices starting at $425,000
The Enclave at Prairie Star: Prairie Star Parkway and Monticello Road, Lenexa
Prices starting in the low $400,000s
The Estates at Foxfield Village: 119th Street and Lone Elm, Olathe
Prices starting at $500,000
