Celebrate model grand opening in historic New Longview’s newest community

In the heart of the historic New Longview area, once known as “the world’s most beautiful farm,” a truly remarkable new home community opens next Saturday. And you’re invited to join the festivities!
Kessler Ridge at New Longview, the newest community from Kansas City-based Inspired Homes, will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 4. The grand opening includes the unveiling of the community’s new model home, a reverse 1½-story Cardinale, as well as free barbecue (while supplies last!)
In addition to touring the community and the new model home, visitors to Kessler Ridge can experience firsthand the model’s interactive sales center, the third to open this year in an Inspired Homes community. The new sales center is part of a significant technology rollout and includes a 46-inch touchscreen monitor with which guests can explore and personalize floor plans, watch a video about the Longview area and more.
Technology is an important part of Inspired Homes’ building process. But at Kessler Ridge at New Longview, it’s equally important to the builder to preserve and honor the area’s rich history. Look closely as you tour the new model home and you’ll see creative uses of historic Longview elements.
“Our designer, Sherry Worth, is repurposing an actual door from [Longview Farm’s] saddle horse manager’s home for the headboard in the master bedroom,” said Danielle Sapienza, Kessler Ridge community manager.
The model home also features enlarged copies of photos belonging to Anna B. Scherer, whose uncle lived and worked on Longview Farm. The photos were provided courtesy of Scherer’s great niece, Pat Brinker.
“She kindly shared the photos with us, and Sherry enlarged and framed them,” Sapienza said. “It’s wonderful to see how much Inspired Homes cares about incorporating the history of the Longview area and the farm into Kessler Ridge.”
Visitors to Kessler Ridge will also have an opportunity to see several inventory homes that are in varying stages of completion. A furnished, two-story Calistoga home will be complete for the community’s grand opening, perfect for prospective buyers who want to enjoy their new Kessler Ridge home in time for the holidays. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is priced at $407,500 and includes a 3-car garage and second-floor loft space.
Two additional inventory homes are expected to be complete by the end of the year. A two-story Inglenook with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expanded two-car garage is priced at $390,875. The home also includes a daylight homesite and a second-floor loft space.
A reverse 1½-story Quintessa home, which Sapienza said has been the most popular floor plan so far, offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Priced at $386,840, the home also includes a wet bar, a covered deck and a westward-facing daylight homesite, the perfect location to enjoy beautiful sunset views.
To help celebrate Kessler Ridge’s grand opening, prospective buyers can take advantage of an incredible grand opening promotion. Buyers will receive $5,000 off options with the selection of $25,000 in options. And for contracts written in November, buyers will receive an upgraded finish option of granite counters in all of the bathrooms.
Outside of Kessler Ridge, the New Longview area is also humming with new construction and development activity. Family-owned B&B Theatres has started construction on a new movie theater that’s just a short walk away from Kessler Ridge. Additionally, several historic buildings on the New Longview property—including the pergola and north arch—are in the process of being restored, beginning with exterior cleaning and repairs.
The property’s historic features—including the already restored show arena and barn that now houses Longview Farm Elementary School—combined with modern amenities like nearby restaurants, entertainment and services make Kessler Ridge at New Longview an ideal destination for homeowners seeking an immersive lifestyle experience.
Additional nearby points of interest include New Longview Village shops, Longview Lake (which includes a marina and fishing and swimming areas), Fred Arbanas 18-hole championship golf course, walking and biking paths, Metropolitan Community College—Longview Recreation Center and a nearby swimming pool. Additionally, Kessler Ridge is located in the award-winning Lee’s Summit School District. Students attend Longview Farm Elementary School, Summit Lakes Middle School and Lee’s Summit West High School.
In addition to offering prospective buyers an exciting opportunity to live in a community that’s both historic and modern, Kessler Ridge also gives Inspired Homes the chance to add to the already impressive legacy of the area.
“The combination of the energy, the walkability, tremendous schools and live/work/play makes Kessler Ridge such a rare opportunity for buyers,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “It’s accessible to everything they need. And we’re excited about the chance to add a diverse portfolio of homes in an exceptional, established area.”
And this is only the beginning. The future of the community will include traditional neighborhood design added to the existing New Longview community in 2018. Yet for prospective buyers who purchase now in Kessler Ridge at New Longview, they’ll have a front-row seat to the area’s ongoing transformation.
Make plans to stop by Kessler Ridge at New Longview for the grand opening next Saturday. For more information about the community, floor plans or available homes, reach out to Whitney O’Reilly, New Home Advisor, at (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com.
Kessler Ridge at New Longview
Prices: From $324,990 (including homesite and all site costs)
Location: SW Kessler Drive and SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com.
