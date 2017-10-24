Rodrock Development offers two outstanding Overland Park opportunities

Overland Park is in considerable demand to growing businesses and families, and the nation has taken notice. Realtor.com named the suburb the nation’s most family-friendly spot, while Money magazine listed it at #29 on its top 50 places to live in 2016—and the city has landed on the publication’s list since 2006.
Fortunately, Rodrock Development is ready to assist with the influx of homebuyers such exposure brings. The new Sundance Ridge and Mill at Riverstone continue the company’s long-held legacy of extraordinary communities.
The Mill at Riverstone, at 183rd and Quivira, opened to considerable fanfare and its first phase is under construction.
“With some 200 home sites, The Mill at Riverstone offers beautiful walkout lots along city park ground,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We have specs well underway and two models due to open in January 2018.”
Featured builders James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Home Building, and BCI Bowen Custom Homes, and K.C. Builders and Design all have fantastic models currently under construction. The models will include several reverse plans, a 1.5-story build, and a 2-story plan.
Forty-one lots are available in the first phase, with a variety of home sites, including level, daylight, and walkouts priced, on average, at $105,900. Riverstone will boast 1.5-story, reverse, and 2-story plans, with prices ranging from $450,000 to the mid-$500,000.
The second phase will include a zero-entry pool, changing cabanas, playground, picnic areas, and paved trails. And the Mill of Riverstone will have a charming clubhouse in the design style of an old mill (staying true to the development’s name), complete with running water and pond.
Meanwhile, just east of Mission Road on 175th Street sits Sundance Ridge. Comprised of three neighborhoods—Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—the development will encompass in excess of 500 acres, including winding creeks and mature trees.
The plans for the community are exquisite: A 4,000-plus-square-foot clubhouse will offer conference rooms, a stately fireplace and bar, and a common area. An indoor gymnasium, workout facilities, track, and basketball court will complete this outstanding compound. Additional planned amenities include three pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, some 3.5 miles of paved trails linking the various neighborhoods, and green spaces. There are also plans for a children’s campground area, complete with log-cabin clubhouse.
Needless to say, the homebuilding community had a strong reaction to such exceptional plans. “We sold an amazing 42 lots within 48 hours of releasing lots for construction to the building community,” says community manager Bruce Stout.
The model row is underway at Archers Landing, which will be home to models by Hilmann Home Building, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, First Choice Custom Homes, J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, and Tabernacle Homes.
“Completion of our model row will provide an ideal opportunity to showcase a variety of new floor plans not yet produced in the southern Johnson County market,” Bruce says. “Each of our award-winning model-row homebuilders are either introducing a completely new floor plan or have taken a proven, winning floor plan and enhanced it.”
Meanwhile, Redfox Run is flourishing with activity, says Bruce, with 11 homes under construction.
“Dreams & Design Building has the Colorado Windbrook and the Augusta under roof and available within the next 4 months. Pyramid Homes offers the award-winning Olympus available within the next 60 days and the Yazan some 90 days to completion. J.S. Robinson has unveiled a retooled Rosemount II, while James Engle Custom Homes will offer its award-winning Laurel II Expanded and Laurel Reverse Expanded. Woodbridge Homes has selected the Edgemont plan to showcase its thoughtful design, quality finishes and strict construction standards. Rounding out the current inventory under construction is C & M Homes’ Wetherford III and Wellington plans.”
Finally, Big Sky will boast homes ranging from $900,000 to $1,000,000-plus. Woodbridge Custom Homes, Ashner Construction, Starr Homes, Pyramid Homes, and J. S. Robinson Fine Homes have already committed to be part of this one-of-a-kind community.
“Big Sky will have the privilege of hosting not one but two Artisan entries in the Artisan Homes Tour during the summer of 2018,” adds Bruce. “Starr Homes and Ashner Construction have both begun construction on their entries. It’s quite an honor to host an Artisan Homes entry, even more so when your community is selected to host two entries during the same tour.”
Both Sundance Ridge and the Mill at Riverstone are in the nationally rated Blue Valley School District and home to Darol Rodrock’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council, which plans an array of community-building holiday gatherings. Each neighborhood is a prime example why Overland Park is the place to live, work, and play.
Sundance Ridge
Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road
Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $1 million; home sites $88,950 and up.
Contact: Bruce Stout or Bob Sloan, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, redfox.sundance@rodrock.com
Office Hours: Monday 10-5, Wednesday 10-5, Sunday 12-5, Tuesday By Appointment
Web: Rodrock.com/Sundance-Ridge
The Mill at Riverstone
Location: 183rd and Quivira Road
Prices: Homes from $450,000 and up.
Contact: Leslie Young, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-313-8852, Riverstone@rodrock.com
Office Hours: By Appointment
