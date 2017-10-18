Seller praises genuine, client-focused team: they ‘knocked it out of the park’

Sometimes selling a home is the best decision, but it’s not always an easy one to make, especially if precious and poignant memories are associated with that home. Denise Canon and her husband, Milling, found themselves in a similar situation when they decided to sell the Lenexa home in which they had first raised their family, then rented for several years. After reading about House Buyers KC, Denise connected to the company before meeting anyone on the team.
“I’m a Kansas City Star reader and saw their stories,” she said. “I was really moved by them and really liked the make-up of the company. I felt comfortable that they would be in charge of the home we raised our kids in.”
Matt, one of Denise and Milling’s three children, had recently gotten his real estate license. He not only reached out to get the process started with House Buyers KC, but also helped facilitate the sales agreement with the company.
The House Buyers KC team came out to tour the property and meet the family. This initial consultation includes an evaluation of the property, during which House Buyers KC determines what sort of repairs or updates need to be made before the home is placed on the market.
“We take a look at the condition of the property, including the roof, siding, windows and doors — essentially a full exterior evaluation,” said Chad Lower, manager, House Buyers KC. “We then examine the interior, including the condition of the walls, floors and paint. We look for any upgrades, updates or repairs that need to be done, then we calculate an estimate.”
Because the Lenexa house had been a rental property for several years, the property had undergone some deterioration, which added another layer of anxiety to the sales process. Instead of shouldering the burden of repairs and updates, the Canons received much needed peace of mind in knowing that House Buyers KC would take care of the work.
“It’s been an easy process and informative,” Denise said. “They’re going to make the house beautiful like when we raised our family in it. I can’t wait to see what it becomes. The transformation will be amazing.”
House Buyers KC doesn’t just minimize seller stress by assuming responsibility for any repairs or updates that need to be made in and around the home. They also move quickly, releasing sellers from the burden of drawn-out closing periods and other unnecessary delays. Closings are typically completed in a month (sometimes faster), helping sellers start their next chapters faster.
This unconventional approach to home buying and selling — including the ease and speed of the process — continues to be a big hit with both buyers and sellers, prompting Lower to expand the House Buyers KC team.
Katie Mason, office admin, joined the team last December and loves the company’s family atmosphere.
“We get down to business, but we also have a great time,” she said. “I’m glad I get to be part of something that’s growing.”
Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, has been with House Buyers KC since February, and continues to make an immediate and memorable impact on the company’s clients.
“When I met Kyle, I told my son that I thought he was a great person,” Denise said.
The House Buyers KC team also includes Brent Smith, a project manager who joined the company on May 1; Jane Boyd, a part-time office admin and University of Missouri-Kansas City student, who joined House Buyers KC in June, and Tom Bell, sales acquisition, who became a part of the team in August.
Despite the flurry of growth, Lower and his team have maintained a laser focus on delivering an exceptional client experience — and that includes working closely with each client to understand their challenges and concerns, then doing what they can to alleviate them.
“People want to know that their homes are cared for like they did or wanted to,” Lower said. “It’s about helping people, doing something we love and making a difference.”
That client-focused experience doesn’t end when the closing is complete. Because so many homeowners feel varying degrees of nostalgia about the homes they’ve just sold, Walchshauser said the team does what they can to accommodate requests for mementos before the repair and renovation work begins.
“People ask to take wallpaper, lights, flooring,” he said. “One client wanted to take a piece of the porch because it had her children’s handprints in it.”
Denise had her own request: the front door knocker. The House Buyers KC’s team’s response? No problem.
“It’s nice to work with people with hearts and souls who care about my home,” Denise said. “We had talked to other companies before House Buyers KC, but they were all transactional. They don’t have the emotion and heart of House Buyers KC.”
Once the home is updated and listed for sale, Denise hopes the process will encourage others to follow a similar path.
“The updated home will be a breath of fresh air for the neighborhood,” she said. “I hope it will inspire someone else to do something similar. This process was so easy — just a few steps, seamless, informative and respectful. Some people probably feel overwhelmed by selling their home, but these guys knocked it out of the park.”
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
