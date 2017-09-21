Cottages at Woodridge perfectly positioned for a care-free lifestyle

While John and Sandy Jungk happily split their time between Kansas City and Florida, they found it increasingly difficult to maintain their local abode.
“The upkeep of our home in Missouri was ridiculous,” John recalls, “so we started to look around for a new place, and Rodrock Development’s Cottages at Woodridge was one of the first communities we looked at.”
The forward-thinking couple wanted plenty of living space on one level—with no stairs—and plenty of storage. Thankfully, the Cottages at Woodridge delivered all this, and more. The European-style village is filled with enchanting cottages, friendly neighbors, and a centrally located living experience like no other. Situated just north of the thriving 135th and Metcalf corner, the Cottages is like a world onto itself.
Designed by one of Kansas City’s most gifted architects, Wolfgang Trost, the ranch-style homes feature elegant arched entryways and windows, cathedral ceilings, extra-wide doorways, two-car garages, and solariums opening onto beautiful patios. These 2- and 3-bedroom plans include a partial basement for storage needs.
The couple purchased the Middleshire plan, and the two couldn’t be more pleased with their choice. “The Cottages gave us storage we haven’t even used yet, and the floor plan is spacious and very similar to our home in Florida in square footage,” John continues. “So we’re finding ourselves very comfortable with our new arrangement. And, we know we had good quality builders that stand behind their product.”
Nestled on a quiet, private street, the Cottages are a maintenance-provided community, where building exterior, lawn care, landscaping, sprinkler systems, and snow and trash removal are all managed for a very competitive monthly fee.
“The maintenance-free aspect is important to us,” John continues, “since we know in five or six years we’ll be back here fulltime and won’t want to be saddled with the outside upkeep and lawn care.”
“Our homeowners enjoy a truly carefree lifestyle,” Leslie Young, the community manager, says. “Their homes are full of light and beautifully detailed. Nothing about these homes feels like downsizing. Rather, it’s all about right sizing with an eye to long-term, effortless living. There are no stairs to worry over, no maintenance headaches, or dangers. This allows our residents to truly enjoy this vibrant community. This village is an absolute gem.”
The other aspect the Jungks love is the ideal locale. “Location wise, we’re surrounded by restaurants, theatres, grocery stores, and more. It’s just very convenient to be here, plus we’re closer to our grandchildren and kids.”
A prime location, award-winning designs, and a lack of maintenance—what more can a homeowner ask for? The answer, John says, is fabulous neighbors.
“We’ve met our neighbors, and everyone is so friendly. They’re emailing and calling us, even when we’re in Florida. We’ve gone to several block parties, and it’s a really great group of people. It’s been very easy. When you move into a new community, it can be difficult to break into an established group, but that’s not been the case here at all. We’re really enjoying the Cottages.”
“These neighbors love to spend time together,” adds Leslie. “They often get together in the center courtyard, gather to play cards, or plan meals out at the fabulous surrounding restaurants. They go shopping at Corbin Park, explore Prairie Fire, and more. It’s an active, welcoming group.”
The Cottages has been in such demand that, for a time, there’s been nothing for sale in the community. That’s about to change, as two homes are under construction: Both the Expanded Westbrooke and the Jungk’s favorite Middleshire are due to be completed in the spring of 2018.
The Middleshire features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths for $434,950, and the Expanded Westbrooke offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths for $439,950. The final four homes in the community will start construction in late fall—then the Cottages at Woodridge will be finished out. While there are currently no homes open for tour, Leslie encourages interested buyers to email her at lyoung@rodrock.com for floor plans and pictures.
“These homes will be absolutely gorgeous once completed,” Leslie says. “But there are only six opportunities left for homebuyers to discover what our devoted residents already know. The Cottages at Woodridge is a vibrant, rare find right in the heart of Johnson County.”
Cottages at Woodridge
Location: 132nd St. between Metcalf and Antioch, Overland Park
Prices: Homes from upper $300’s to mid $400’s
Contact: Leslie Young, 913-313-7737, lyoung@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com
