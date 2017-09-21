Customer service-focused builder finds ‘great fit’ in resort-style community

A recent custom build job brought New Mark Homes to one of Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhoods, Valley Ridge. Now, as one of the newer members of the community’s renowned building team, they’re already hard at work on several new homes.
“It’s a great fit for us to continue building out here,” said Craig Archer, general manager and owner, New Mark Homes. “It’s obviously an expanding area, everything’s starting to go that direction. And with the Valley Ridge neighborhood growing, it’s a nice fit for us to continue building.”
Valley Ridge hasn’t just captured builder attention; it’s also drawing prospective homeowners at a rapid rate, thanks to a prime location that’s near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and an area swimming pool.
Archer and the New Mark Homes team have three homes underway in Valley Ridge, including one of the new model homes that will be complete for next year’s Spring Parade of Homes. The two-story Avalon floor plan offers five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and 3,171 square feet of living space. An open main level flows effortlessly from the entry way into the great room, kitchen and breakfast area, which leads out to a covered deck. Flexible space on the main level is an ideal location for an office or a fifth bedroom. Upstairs, an inviting owner’s suite includes a luxurious master bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.
Additionally, a reverse 1 ½-story Morgan floor plan is underway as a speculative home. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers 3,328 square feet of living space. The welcoming main level includes a gathering room that flows into the kitchen and dining area. A large covered deck is an ideal spot to entertain or dine al fresco, while a main-level owner’s suite offers optimal convenience.
Downstairs, the home’s lower level includes a sizable recreation room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a closet and a patio. Unfinished space provides an ideal storage location.
The New Mark team is also building a second Avalon floor plan in Valley Ridge. All three homes are planned for a spring completion.
For prospective buyers that may not be familiar with New Mark’s homes, they’ll likely recognize the builder’s sister company, Don Julian Builders, a longtime staple of Cedar Creek’s building team. That connection to Julian and his company has given New Mark a definite advantage, Archer said.
“With Don’s reputation and his knowledge of the business and of the area, it’s a huge advantage for us to be able to use his expertise,” he added.
And with each home built, New Mark stays true to the company’s two top priorities: quality and customer service. Archer said customer service is so important, the company employs a full-time customer service specialist to ensure that every customer receives an efficient and enjoyable building experience.
“As things have gotten busier, that [level of service] is our biggest asset,” Archer said. “We continue to get referrals and repeat customers as a result.”
Prospective buyers interested in working with New Mark Homes on a custom home have a number of appealing homesites from which to choose. In addition to Valley Ridge, two new neighborhoods—Hidden Lake Estates and The Ridge at Shadow Glen—have added to the community’s already extensive selection of homes and homesites.
Those who covet golf course living along Cedar Creek’s acclaimed Shadow Glen Golf Club should act quickly. The Ridge at Shadow Glen offers the last remaining golf course homesites in Cedar Creek. Homes range from the mid-$500,000s to more than $900,000. Plus, homeowners in The Ridge at Shadow Glen enjoy the convenience of maintenance-provided living.
Hidden Lake Estates features enviable wooded views near the community’s swim and racquet facility. The neighborhood offers walkout, daylight and level homesites thoughtfully interspersed with wooded areas, with homes priced from the $600,000s.
Hidden Lake Estates and Valley Ridge will both be featured during this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, which kicks off on September 23 and runs through October 8. Several Cedar Creek builders, including C&M Builders, Inc., Don Julian Builders, Inc., James Engle Custom Homes and Starr Homes LLC will feature stately homes that showcase their exemplary architecture, careful attention to detail and renowned homebuilding expertise.
For prospective buyers seeking faster move-in opportunities, several immediately available homes are ready from Rodrock Homes in The Crossings at Southglen, a popular destination for families thanks to close proximity to Cedar Creek Elementary School. Prices range in the low $400,000s. Two move-in ready homes are also available from C&M Builders in the picturesque Hidden Lake Estates. Prices range from the upper $700,000s to the upper $800,000s. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the Cedar Creek Realty team at 913-829-6500 or visit www.cedarcreek-kc.com.
Regardless of which neighborhood Cedar Creek homeowners call their own, all residents have access to a truly incredible amenities package that includes two swimming pools, the 65-acre Shadow Lake, four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
In addition to nearby Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek students also attend Mission Trail Junior High School and the brand-new Olathe West High School, which opened to widespread acclaim just weeks ago. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
Comments