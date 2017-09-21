Eagle Creek homebuilders debut new model homes during Fall Parade

Four new model homes will be open to tour when the Fall Parade of Homes kicks off this Saturday.
“We’re thrilled to have these beautiful homes, along with six others not listed in the Parade, open to visitors,” said Peggy Holmes, ReeceNichols real estate agent and co-community manager in Eagle Creek. “This is the first time that many of these homes have been built in the community and in Lee’s Summit, so those who tour can expect to see the area’s newest floor plans. And they won’t be disappointed!”
This Fall’s Parade entries include the Leyland, a reverse 11/2-story home by Aspen Homes (entry No. 228); the Gunnison, a reverse 11/2-story home by JFE Construction (entry No. 229); The Lexington I, a 2-story home by McFarland Custom Builders (entry No. 230); and the Redland, a 2-story home by SAB Homes (entry No. 231). Additional completed homes by these builders and Summit Homes will also be open to tour.
“Whether you’re in the market for a new home or simply looking for redecorating and remodeling ideas, the Parade offers a low-pressure, no obligation way to see the latest in new home construction and design,” explains Holmes.
Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Eagle Creek is in Lee’s Summit off Pryor Road, three miles south of Interstate 470. Residents enjoy the country-like setting, while popular shopping centers, grocery stores and lively downtown Lee’s Summit are just minutes away. Nearby Missouri 150 Highway also allows quick access for those desiring an easy commute to Johnson County.
“Eagle Creek continues to be a growing, thriving community,” said Holmes. “It’s close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities is extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. That, paired with the community’s history of steadily increasing home values, make it an easy choice for those wanting to buy or build a new home.”
Large stone monuments and generous landscaping greet residents at both entrances and two community swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails connecting to a 27-acre city park provide families and individuals a place to relax and unwind just outside their front door.
Eagle Creek is in the highly-acclaimed Lee’s Summit School District, including the commonly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area. Children also attend Summit Lakes Middle School and Hawthorn Hill Elementary School.
“One of the things that future residents love about Eagle Creek is that they have homes by five different homebuilders to choose from,” explains Holmes. “From the style of floor plans to color palettes and finishes, having options means that each home is unique. Our builders offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience and part of what I love most is matching customers with a builder that can best meet their needs.”
The mixed-use community features townhomes, single-family homes and land for future villas or other neighborhood friendly mixed-uses. The master-plan allows for homes in a range of price points to accommodate different lifestyles and, once complete, will include nearly 1,000 residences.
Eagle Creek is developed by Hunt Midwest, a leader in master-planned community development for over 20 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, offers free admission to tour over 300 homes throughout the Kansas City area, each open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily September 23 through October 8. Parade guide books may be picked up at any home on the Parade or at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., Kansas City, near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road. More information can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com.
Eagle Creek
Prices: Starting in the low $300,000s.
Location: 2404 SW Old Port Road, Lee’s Summit
Hours: Open daily, 11 am – 6pm
Contact: Peggy Holmes or Mary Hayden at 816-554-1318
