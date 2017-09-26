New models, inventory homes nearing completion in Lenexa and Olathe

The fall season not only ushers in widely anticipated annual events like the Fall Parade of Homes — it also brings with it some exciting additions to Inspired Homes’ two Johnson County communities.
Since the Kansas City-based builder introduced a new portfolio of floor plans earlier this year, the Inspired Homes team has been hard at work building new models and inventory homes that feature the new layouts. Those new homes are nearing completion, giving prospective buyers a chance to see the new designs firsthand.
In Huntford, Inspired Homes’ Olathe community, a new model home featuring the reverse 1½-story Quintessa floor plan will open with a celebratory event on October 21. Prospective buyers are invited to the community to tour the Quintessa and experience the company’s new interactive sales center, part of Inspired Homes’ ongoing technology rollout.
The new interactive sales centers features a touchscreen monitor that enables prospective buyers to explore floor plans and homesites, then personalize a floor plan for their individual needs and preferences. And once a home is purchased, the comprehensive software package continues to make the process more efficient for all involved. Final floor plans are sent to the architect and engineer, and Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes, said he can submit to permit “45 to 60 days faster than normal. All the software syncs together, so we’re able to run a 21st century homebuilding business powered by new technology.”
In the weeks leading up to the grand opening, prospective buyers are invited to stop by Huntford and see several inventory homes that are underway, including a range of reverse 1½-story, ranch and two-story plans with availability ranging from two weeks to 150 days. Those looking for a faster move-in timeline should consider a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman-style ranch home that’s available for immediate occupancy and priced at $314,990.
“This is the most affordable, new construction true ranch in Olathe,” said Amy Maher, community manager.
In neighboring Lenexa, excitement is also high in The Reserve. The idyllic community will soon be expanded with The Vista at The Reserve, the newest phase of the community that will open in the coming weeks. The focal point of the Vista is an enticing selection of 29 new homesites that not only offer desirable locations in the heart of The Reserve; their larger size is also ideal for accommodating buyer preferences like three-car garages.
“There’s certainly a high demand for three-car garages, and the new homesites in The Vista at The Reserve will allow us to meet that demand,” Lipschutz said.
The Vista also gives prospective buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy the personalization of new construction in the heart of an established community. The Reserve, part of Inspired Homes’ portfolio of new home communities, is already home to a number of residents, giving new buyers a chance to secure their spot in this vibrant, welcoming community.
Interested buyers are encouraged to stop by The Reserve to learn more about The Vista, including an opportunity to be among the first to receive updates about the new phase. Homes in The Vista at The Reserve will be priced from the mid-$300,000s.
And for buyers looking to accommodate a faster timeline, two homes are available: the community’s current model home, the last opportunity for buyers to get Inspired Homes’ popular two-story Opus floor plan; and the reverse 1½-story Cardinale, which will be complete within the next 60 days. The homes are priced at $409,900 and $381,450, respectively.
All of these homes — both in Huntford and The Reserve — are eligible for Inspired Homes’ current financing promotion. Buyers who use the builder’s recommended lender, NASB, and complete the closing by the end of the year will receive $5,000 that can be applied to closing costs or a rate buy-down.
And no matter which home a buyer chooses, they can be confident in the peace of mind that comes with every Inspired Homes floor plan thanks to an incredible warranty, exterior features like James Hardie® Siding and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
“We build homes differently,” Lipschutz said. “Our buyers get the benefit of double-walled construction with James Hardie® siding, which is a significant advantage not only for long-term maintenance, but also peace of mind and the buyer’s confidence in their long-term investment.”
“Ultimately, we listen to the buyers, so we’ve created a business to provide the best experience and security for the customer,” Lipschutz added.
Inspired Homes
Prices: Huntford and The Reserve, both from the low $300,000s
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday—Monday
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108
