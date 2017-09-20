Loch Lloyd: Private. Gated. Extraordinary.

The change in seasons brings more than an explosion of fall color to Loch Lloyd’s heavily treed, gently rolling terrain. It also ushers in the widely anticipated Fall Parade of Homes, during which Loch Lloyd delights visitors with a firsthand understanding of their tagline: Private. Gated. Extraordinary.
The highlight of this year’s Parade? The announcement of the new gated entrance on the north end of the property near the Kansas state line, which gives Loch Lloyd residents access to Leawood and Overland Park in less than three minutes.
“This is a game changer for Loch Lloyd,” said Chuck Campbell, president of real estate development at Loch Lloyd. “When the new bridge opens at 151st Street and State Line within the next 12 months, Loch Lloyd is directly connected to south Johnson County.”
Campbell continued, “Today, it takes six minutes to get from our model homes back to the gate at 168th and Holmes. This time next year, when the new gate and the new bridge connecting Overland Park and Loch Lloyd are open, a 6-minute drive from the models will carry you well into Leawood past 135th Street and State Line Road, or well into Overland Park past 151st Street and Nall. The power of this connection cannot be understated — Loch Lloyd will be directly connected to Leawood and Overland Park.”
During this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle destination features three incredible homes that exemplify the unsurpassed architecture and attention to detail available at Loch Lloyd.
Don Julian Builders — Enjoy stunning golf course views in the four seasons room, complete with fireplace, in a 1½-story home from Don Julian Builders. Additional interior features include four bedrooms, 4+ bathrooms and a spacious kitchen enhanced by a walk-in pantry and an adjoining wet bar, ideal for entertaining. The home is priced at $1,179,900 and located at 16107 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 240)
Forner LaVoy Builders — With interior design by Janet Alholm, the showstopping four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home from Forner LaVoy Builders, Inc. is complete with a thoughtful floor plan that maximizes the home’s square footage and a transitional interior aesthetic that combines modern and classic elements. The home is priced at $1,595,000 and located at 16419 Turnberry. (Parade entry 241)
Willis Custom Homes — Behind the gracious reverse story and a half from Willis Custom Homes awaits a delightful feature: a walk-up lower level that spills out onto a secluded patio that leads directly onto the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home is priced at $1,495,000 and located at 16111 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 242)
Of these model homes, two of them (Don Julian Builders and Willis Custom Homes) are located on Loch Lloyd’s crown jewel, the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course, overlooking the scenic 7th hole.
Once you’ve toured the new model homes and are brimming with inspiration, team up with one of Loch Lloyd’s builders to create your own custom masterpiece on one of the community’s available homesites. The coveted selection includes select stunning locations overlooking the pristine 110-acre lake; custom estate lots that offer spectacular wooded acreage with Loch Lloyd’s highest building standards; lots that overlook the seven-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and the popular lots that are designed for those looking to right-size through intelligent design.
“Downsizing is often used to describe this phenomenon, but right-sizing through intelligent design more accurately describes today’s homebuyer,” Campbell said. “Right-sizing is the art of eliminating rarely used space like the formal living and dining rooms while enhancing the quality and livability of the four key areas of the home—the kitchen, the great room, master suite and the outdoor living space.”
The new gate will further enhance a community that’s already solidified its reputation as Kansas City’s go-to destination for luxury living, and it will directly connect Loch Lloyd with the coveted shopping and dining of Leawood and Overland Park.
“We were just blown away by the beauty of Loch Lloyd,” said Patrick Willis, president, Willis Custom Homes. “As a custom builder, we build all over the metro but there’s no other place we build that has the feel of Loch Lloyd. It’s like stepping into a whole other world when you’re here. The new gated entrance just further enhances our belief in Loch Lloyd.”
Seize your opportunity to experience the Loch Lloyd lifestyle firsthand during the Fall Parade of Homes and learn more about how to make your dream home a reality. The Parade is open daily through Oct. 8 and, upon arrival, the Loch Lloyd security team will offer a map to the Parade homes.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 8
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com.
