Summit Homes showcases 50+ move-in ready homes across the metro this weekend

This weekend, Summit Homes is showcasing Kansas City’s largest selection of new homes, with more than 50 move-in ready homes located throughout the Kansas City metro open to the public for free tours. Homes will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A wide selection of move-in ready homes will be open, located throughout all areas of the Kansas City metro from Shawnee to Lee’s Summit, the Northland down to Raymore with prices ranging from the $280s - $500s.
A full list of homes open this weekend is available at homehuntkc.com, where home hunters can explore locations, pricing, school district and available amenities. Move-in ready homes are located in Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit, the Northland, Overland Park, Raymore and Shawnee.
Home hunters can take advantage of huge savings from Summit Homes on their selection move-in ready homes throughout the metro. Summit will cover two months of mortgage payments for any family that purchases a move-in ready home by Oct. 8th with a closing date in 2017 (rules and restrictions apply, see summithomeskc.com for full details).
“This weekend buyers have the unique opportunity to conveniently see Kansas City’s largest selection of new homes throughout different areas of the city all at once. We have move-in ready homes at a variety of price points and locations and we’re excited to open them up this weekend so buyers can explore all the beautiful, affordable options available to them,” says Jodi Palin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Summit Homes, “We’re also offering our biggest savings of the year on new Summit homes. Now is definitely the time to buy.”
Kansas City’s largest new home builder is showcasing a full selection of floorplans this weekend, including ranch, 1.5-story, 2-story and reverse 1.5-story options from Summit’s award-winning Signature Collection as well as the builder’s popular Lifestyle Collection.
Three new model homes in the low-maintenance Villas at Parkwood in Lee’s Summit will open during the Home Hunt KC event. Summit will open the new Community Information Center at 1216 SW Pebble Lane inside a model of the new Torino ranch-style plan, with 1698 sq. ft. of main level living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The plan includes a beautiful corner fireplace in the great room, which opens to the chef’s kitchen and dining space. The Torino model will display an optional lower level finish that adds 654 sq. ft. of living space.
Homeowners in the Villas enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle that offers lock-and-leave convenience year-round. An enhanced landscaping package and irrigation system is included with every home. HOA and maintenance dues cover exterior maintenance throughout the community, including lawn care during the warmer months as well as the snow removal during the winter and year-round garbage removal service.
Summit Homes will also celebrate the grand opening of a new Community Information Center at the Reserve at Ravenwood in Olathe, the first Summit Exclusive Community to open on the Kansas side located on the east side of Iowa street south of 119th. The Information Center is located at 12059 S Pine Street inside a new model of Summit’s popular 1.5-story Bayfield floor plan with 2,202 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a three-car garage. The Bayfield features a main level master suite with an additional 2 to 3 bedrooms upstairs with an opportunity to add a loft. The Bayfield model will display an optional lower level finish that adds 874 sq. ft. of living space with a recreation room, bedroom and bathroom.
Home Hunt KC
Dates: September 23rd & 24th
Hours: Sat & Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Contact: Call Summit Homes at 816-307-1524 or email sales@summithomeskc.com
