Rodrock Homes kicks off Fall Parade with 14 homes in nine communities

Beginning today, tour 14 gorgeous new homes by Rodrock Homes in nine communities during the 2017 Fall Parade and discover current trends in floor plans, design and amenities. With a reputation for building outstanding homes in neighborly environments, Rodrock is at the top of many savvy parade-goers must-see lists.
This season’s parade showcases beautifully appointed and professionally decorated Rodrock models and homes in Johnson County’s most desirable locations, including the acclaimed Blue Valley School and De Soto Unified school districts.
Whether you’re in the market to purchase a new home or build, the parade is an opportunity to tour Rodrock residences highlighting 13 floor plans. With prices ranging from $396,500 to more than $2 million there’s something for everyone—including ready-now homes available within each community.
Here’s a preview of Rodrock Homes Fall Parade Overland Park entries—you can also find entries in Lenexa and Shawnee neighborhoods, too!
Colton: Superb location, dynamic living. Colton satisfies discerning buyers searching for one of Overland Park’s few remaining new homes communities in the Blue Valley School District. ReeceNichols real estate agent and Colton community manager Kerwin Holloway notes the typical Colton buyer typically desires a special place to raise their family.
“From the minute you drive into Colton you know it’s a community to experience life and its countless moments,” Holloway said. “Buyers are attracted to many things here, from 69 Highway’s accessibility to a park-like setting to abundant stylish floor plans.”
During the tour, Colton features a popular 1.5-story reverse-style home boasting a main-level master suite: the four-bedroom Anthem Reverse, with two secondary bedrooms on the lower level.
Summerwood and Summerwood Estates: Ambience, amenities. Homebuyers have embraced the serenity and creative design found in Summerwood. Located within the Blue Valley School District, the neighborhood features a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, more than two miles of nature trails, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views and spacious home sites surrounded by more than 50 acres of natural green space.
“As one of the area’s most sought-after new home communities, Summerwood Estates is a place to not only build your dream home, but also a fabulous setting to enjoy sunsets, terrific amenities and a welcoming ambience,” said Angela Fitzgerald, real estate agent with Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch and community manager. “We offer one-stop shopping for serious buyers searching for the perfect home for immediate move-in or family-friendly floor plans to build.”
Visit the magnificent, open-design five-bedroom Anthem 1.5-story that features a seamless floor plan with ample space for entertaining and family time and the two-story, five-bedroom Hailey that personifies modern family living.
Terrybrook Farms—Stone Creek: Spacious home sites, variety. This Julian-Rodrock Homes Community envisioned by Don Julian and Brian Rodrock—names synonymous with implementing innovation, building signature family homes with integrity and delivering concierge customer service—is defined by stunning topography, privacy and contemporary amenities.
Stone Creek is one of three distinct neighborhoods within Terrybrook Farms and during the Fall Parade, you can visit three Rodrock models. The Cimarron is a five-bedroom, 1.5-story home with a spectacular master bath, gleaming hardwood floors and architectural details throughout. The two-story, four-bedroom Coronado is characterized by exceptional flow and a convivial layout, suited for comfortable family living and entertaining. The four-bedroom 1.5-story Anthem Reverse celebrates gracious main-level living, with a second bedroom conveniently located on the main level
“Every buyer can find a home here, from young couples without children to families and empty nesters,” said Brenda Maier-Haverty, Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch real estate agent.
Wilshire Ridge: Prime school location, amenities galore. Located next to three Blue Valley Schools, this neighborhood has a generous amenity package, including a swimming pool and clubhouse, sport court and play area. The Ashton III model, open during the Fall Parade tour, offers plenty of space for entertaining and family and friends gatherings.
Wyngate: New models, limited promotion. In addition to extraordinary floor plans, homeowners choose Wyngate because of rare, walk-up access to Blue Valley schools. Paved nature trails link kids door-to-door with both Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School and quiet, intra-community roads also make it easy for high school students to access Blue Valley West High School.
“For about 90 percent of our homeowners, Wyngate’s location adjacent to the Blue Valley school campus is key,” said Andrea Sullivan, Wyngate community manager and ReeceNichols agent. “There’s not another community with such ideal proximity to Blue Valley schools.”
Now in its final phase, Wyngate features two models during the Fall Parade: the two-story, four-bedroom plus office Larsen EX with its gourmet-inspired kitchen and the four-bedroom plus office, two-story Roanoke with an open main level and a dramatic great room, drenched with natural light thanks to double-stacked windows.
“Great décor ideas and floor plans in a sought-after neighborhood,” Sullivan said.
Special Parade promotion; act now. During the Fall Parade, Rodrock Homes has a limited-time offer for buyers: $10,000 toward blinds, appliances or perimeter fencing on a select number of finished homes in a variety of neighborhoods, including Rodrock communities. For details about the promotion, ask the community manager on duty or call 913-851-0347.
Visit today. Models are open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. today and every day through Oct. 8 for the Fall Parade. We look forward to helping you find your next home in the perfect community, near award-winning schools.
Rodrock Homes
Visit RodrockHomes.com for a complete listing of communities throughout Johnson County.
913-851-0347
Open daily during the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes Sept. 23 – Oct. 8
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lenexa
Bristol Ridge—83rd St. and Deer Run
Gleason Glen—Gleason Rd and 80th Place
Overland Park
Colton—151st St. and Carter
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates—Quivira and 163rd St.
Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community—171st St. and Switzer
Wilshire Ridge—Antioch and 165th St.
Wyngate—159th St. and Grant
Shawnee
Hills of Forest Creek—Clear Creek Parkway and Lakecrest Dr.
Ridgestone Meadows—68th St. and Millbrook
