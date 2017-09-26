The Rodrock difference: A commitment to community, families

There are few names that have endured 30-plus years in residential real-estate development. And even fewer recognized by coop agents—who can sell homes anywhere—as absolute standouts in the business, a safe haven in which to place clientele. Yet that’s exactly what’s happened with Rodrock Development. In fact, the “Rodrock Difference,” is well known within the industry: A commitment to “building better communities” backed by more than three decades of doing business the right way.
And some agents are so impressed by the Rodrock Difference that they choose to live in Rodrock Developments. Such is the case for Aaron Donner and Shannon Doser, both with Keller Williams Realty Partners.
Aaron has such trust in Rodrock communities, he and his family have called two home in the last 15 years.
“Some of the things that have drawn us, and many of our clients, to Rodrock Developments is that they’re always well planned with all the amenities—including neighborhood pools, playgrounds, park areas, and more,” Aaron says. “In addition, the Moms’ Council is so well run and a huge asset to Rodrock Developments. From the holiday hayrides to the 4th of July bike parades, there’s always something planned for neighbors to get together and families to have fun.”
An added bonus, Aaron says, it that when you live in a neighborhood you truly love, it’s easy to promote it to potential clients.
“There are so many reason my family has stayed in Forest View for 10-plus years,” he continues. “We have great neighbors and have gotten to know so many people through all of the things that Rodrock offers to build a true sense of community. We’re also fortunate to have wonderful schools nearby, with an incredible elementary school in the community. The development is so well planned, from the massive waterfall at the entrance to the abundance of green space throughout the community, that we feel lucky to call Forest View our home.”
It’s a sentiment Shannon shares. She and her family have called Grey Oaks home for years, and so she knows firsthand the little differences that go a long way in Rodrock communities.
“Darol Rodrock is one of the very few developers in the city who seems to genuinely care about not only the appearance of his communities but also the property values and the quality of life he’s providing families,” says Shannon. “He’s incredibly family-centered. He always follows through. His neighborhoods always look done—everything from the pools and the signage and all the added extras. There are a lot of developers who don’t follow through. But Darol is a guarantee, and that’s what I tell my clients. His communities are safe investments, because you know the neighborhood is going to maintain its property values.”
Darol Rodrock has always been focused on family, first as a teacher, coach, and later as a homebuilder and developer. And while the scope of his projects may have grown, his commitment—and attention—to the individual hasn’t changed. That’s why Darol includes so many added extras in each of his communities.
Rodrock Developments are a world onto themselves, offering amenities that enchant the whole family. Darol’s developments are delicately laced with paved trails, linking neighbors, providing easy access to the communities’ amenities and local schools, and serving as an invitation for evening strolls. Upscale amenities—including well-equipped playgrounds, zero-entry pools, richly appointed clubhouses with workout facilities, sports courts, and more—delight families and build a sense of community and camaraderie.
Friendships and families are further fostered through get-togethers hosted by both the Homeowner’s Associations and Darol’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council. An abundance of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including egg hunts, July 4th bike-a-thons, and pumpkin-carving contests. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.
Farmers’ Markets bring fun and fresh produce straight to residents, all without having to leave the community. Meanwhile, eNeighbors, an e-newsletter and website devoted to each community, allows neighbors to trade messages, look for sitters or lost pets, sell items, and more.
Darol has spent the last three decades building neighborhoods that are unparalleled—absolutely unmatched—in nurturing families, friendships, and fun. His promise for better communities is truly the difference behind his continued success. And he’s committed the better part of his life to building that dream for area families.
