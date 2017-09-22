Three Tom French Communities featured on Fall Parade of Homes

The Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily through October 8, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes.
As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been designing and building superior custom homes and maintenance-provided neighborhoods since 1978. Homes built by French are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
Developed by French, single family community Covington Creek is located off Lone Elm Road at 115th Street, just east of K7 and south of College Boulevard. This brand new community offers a variety of two story, reverse story and a half, and traditional story and a half homes, with prices starting in the low $400s. The 69 homes, built in two phases, include several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace.
This includes six available inventory homes built by Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community. Each builder offers several distinct floor plans with at least four bedrooms, three or four baths and three car garages. Homes feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with several attractive elevation designs for each floor plan.
The model home is open daily 11am to 6pm during the Parade of Homes, and is also available for purchase. For buyers wanting to move quickly, the model and five spec homes will be ready for occupancy in less than 30 days. Additional spec homes will be underway and construction will start soon on a new model row. Be sure to include on your list of Parade favorites Tour #41, the two story Landon plan by New Mark Homes.
Located just to the east at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road is the twin villa community Covington Court. The community features the successful and improved Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A new plan, The Ensley, offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level. There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of four homes nearing completion with prices starting in the $370s. Finished in warm browns and cool grays, Tour #39 at 11509 S. Waterford Drive showcases the latest features in home design and is available for viewing daily 11am to 6pm through October 8th.
Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, Gatewood Villas is a secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.
The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space that buyers come to expect from Tom French Homes. Priced at $518,145, the Woodside plan at 11187 S. Montclaire Drive (Tour #51) will be open daily 11am to 6pm for the Parade of Homes.
“Gatewood Villas is more than amazing Tom French homes. It is a small unique community offering homeowners a serene lifestyle that allows them to decompress at the end of the day” stated Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
French has another community under construction, providing prospective buyers additional options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.
The Cottages of Cross Point Creek, located in Lenexa within the mixed-use Lenexa City Center, offers a ‘New Urbanism’ lifestyle in a community of 30 Craftsman inspired homes for those wanting to downsize without compromising on style and livability. Only three new homes remain, all the Richland three bedroom ranch plan with a rear entry garage. These homes start at $406,950 and the home located at 8562 Barstow Street will be available for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays, 12-5pm.
For information and the open house schedule, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Cottages of Cross Point Creek - 87th Street & Penrose in Lenexa. Priced from the $400s.
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $370s.
* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $500s.
Hours: Contact agent for open house schedule or to set up a showing appointment.
Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, shoskinson@kansascityhomes.com or 913-484-2839.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
Comments