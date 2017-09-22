Benson Place Village showcases its first maintenance provided villa home

The first villa home is now complete in Benson Place Village and not a moment too soon.
“It’s wonderful to have our first model home completed and ready to tour,” said Kana Steinmeyer, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Benson Place Village community manager. “I’ve experienced an increase in interest in these homes over recent months as people have been eager to see what the finishes will be. The Manchester by SAB Homes is truly stunning and I expect we’ll have many visitors over the next couple of weeks.”
Benson Place Village is a subdivision within the master-planned Benson Place neighborhood that includes 33 maintenance provided villa homesites for buyers to choose from. Situated on the western side of the community, Benson Place Village is located just inside the neighborhood’s newest entrance at NE 101st Street and N. Eastern Avenue.
“In addition to the model home, several more villas are currently under construction by SAB Homes and Hearthside Homes,” explains Steinmeyer. “I’m incredibly impressed by the quality, craftsmanship and customer service from both of these homebuilders. SAB and Hearthside are committed to building a beautiful home for each of their customers and ensuring a positive building and buying experience.”
Floor plans include a variety of well-appointed ranch and reverse 1.5-story homes ranging from approximately 1,400 to 2,000 square feet. Prices start in the upper $200,000s.
Benson Place Village residents will enjoy a maintenance provided lifestyle with affordable monthly maintenance dues covering the cost of lawn care, irrigation services and snow clearing.
“Not only do our villa homeowners not have to worry about taking care of the lawn, they also have full access to all the neighborhood amenities that Benson Place has to offer,” said Steinmeyer.
Amenities include two swimming pools each with a cabana, a children’s spray ground, playground, five-acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a day care center and Benton House of Shoal Creek, an assisted living and memory care community, located at the neighborhood’s southwest entrance off of N. 96th Street.
Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly-rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City, and Kansas City International Airport.
“Villa living was once seen as something just for retirees or empty-nesters,” explains Steinmeyer. “However, a growing number of working professionals and young families are looking to maintenance provided homes as a way to free up time to focus on their career or family or both. The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage.”
Benson Place is a 483-acre, master-planned community offering a variety of housing options including patio homes, townhomes and single family homes. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master-planned community development for over 20 years. The Kansas City-based company is owned by the family of the late Lamar Hunt, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Other Hunt Midwest communities include Northgate Village, The Reserve at Riverstone, Woodneath Farms, Running Horse, Staley Hills, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails.
Benson Place is marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols.
Benson Place Village
Prices: Maintenance provided villa homes from the upper $200,000s.
Location: 10108 N Oakland Avenue
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Contact: Kana Steinmeyer at 816.533.2511
