Much ado about ceilings

A ceiling with a pop of color, a stylish ceiling fan or detailed trim work can give a room personality and character. Ceiling décor also can add drama to an otherwise dull space, give the illusion of height in a compact room, or increase the feel of intimacy in a large one.
Making a ceiling the focal point of a room has its challenges though. The right look depends on the style of the home, the size of the room and the desires and taste of the owner or buyer. With so many factors to consider, deciding how to enhance a room by altering the ceiling can be overwhelming.
But with so many options and design trends available, the result could make the venture worthwhile. Here are some ideas to consider as you build or remodel your home:
· Fun with Paint – Contrasting ceiling and wall colors give a room modern appeal. Experts recommend using deeper shades, like eggplant or cocoa, to make a large space cozier, and softer ones, white included, to open it up. Or consider wallpaper – over-scale or bold patterns will definitely keep it interesting. One thing to note: Designers caution against using the same color or pattern on both the walls and the ceiling. Doing so tends to make a room feel small and closeted.
· Structured Design – When it comes to custom ceiling design, the only limit is the imagination. Popular options include coffered ceilings, which feature a symmetrical grid of painted beams, tray ceilings, which give off a recessed look, and ceilings featuring various woods or exposed wood trusses. Detailed trim work and ceiling medallions also add flair to a room.
· Specialty Lighting – Specialty fixtures make a room rock. Whether it involves a custom or a stock fixture, designers are finding ways to showcase it as a piece of art, rather than just a functional element. Recessed lighting, pendant lamps and chandeliers are being paired with other ceiling details to make a statement with a room’s design.
· Keeping Cool in Style – Among decorative home features, ceiling fans stand out as the most wanted item, with 88 percent of buyers rating them as essential and desirable, according to the latest What Home Buyers Want survey by the National Association of Home Builders. In fact, ceiling fans have consistently remained the number one home décor feature over many years. Though in high demand for both their aesthetic appeal and practical application, when it comes to style, it’s all about personal preference and comfort.
· Out of Sight Height – Ceiling height makes an instant impression. Though ceilings that are 9 feet or taller are falling out of favor due to concerns about energy efficiency, high ceilings on the first floor are still desirable, particularly among Millennials. Ceilings that are too high, however, can make a room feel cold and uninviting. That’s why experts recommend the use of light fixtures, ceiling beams and paint to better define a space or make it cozier.
Look for some of these beautiful ceiling trends during the Fall Parade of Homes runs September 23 through October 8 with 286 homes open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.
New during this Parade is an improved Parade of Homes app, which you can download for free to your devices from the Apple Store or Google Play store by searching “KC Parade of Homes.” The new app offers updated functionality and improved directions to homes.
Also new this fall is the HBA’s Hammer out Hunger challenge. The goal is to see which state can donate the most food/money: Kansas or Missouri. Patrick Willis of Willis Custom Homes is the team captain for Missouri and Tommy Bickimer of Bickimer Construction is leading the Kansas team.
If you would like to donate to one of the teams, click the “donate” button at kcparadeofhomes.com and choose your side.
2017 Fall Parade of Homes
- When: September 23 through October 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
- Where: 286 homes throughout the metro. Free Parade Guides listing addresses and information for every home on the Parade are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Parade homes. Drop off a non-perishable food item to donate to Harvesters when you pick up your guide at the HBA!
- Home prices range from $249,950 to $1.58 million.
- More Information: Event information and a digital Parade of Homes Guide can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com using an online Home Search tool for locating homes by builder, price, location, school district or amenities, plus a Mobile Search and Maps tool available from the Apple Store or Google Play store for searching from your smart phone or tablet.
