Arbor Lake offers ample charm, potential, and polish

Jim and Mary Marrello spent more than a year researching new-home communities in Lenexa and northern Olathe. Given their careful approach, the Marrellos felt confident in their decision to build a new house in Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake, located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road.
“Our favorite part about Arbor Lake is the reputation of the Rodrock brand and the communities they manage,” Jim says. “My wife and I have made a huge investment and know the Home Owners Association will enforce the rules to ensure our home and property will appreciate in value each year.”
What’s more, “the community managers take pride in the property and keeps the common area manicured and the empty lots clean,” Jim continues. “The Arbor Lake staff takes pride in the community and any issues that arise are addressed immediately by the excellent community managers.”
The couple was able to look at an assortment of floor plans offered by a variety of builders and selected Rob Washam Homes’ reverse 1.5-story Capri II, which met most of their needs. The Marrellos were then able to work closely with the builder to customize the home to their specific requirements.
“Rob Washam stands behind his work and took care of any issues during the build,” Mary says. “We’re very happy with how the new home turned out and thrilled that we made the decision to take a chance and build a new home. We look forward to enjoying our new home and the relaxing environment of the Arbor Lake community!”
And while the Arbor Lake community may be laid back and relaxing, the interest and momentum in this community has been accelerating at a rapid pace.
A fabulous reverse plan, The Ashford II, by Reilly Homes, is well underway, and every finish is fantastic.
“From the cabinets and kitchen backsplash to the stone-front fireplace and tile work in the master bath, this home is a must-see,” says Barb Teaney, community manager. “The lower level walkout features a game room with a wet bar, another living space, and two bedrooms. The covered deck and patio are great features to enjoy while entertaining.”
Also available is the Ridgeview, an elegant 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a soaring entryway that will take buyers’ breath away.
“The flow in this home is superb: A see-through fireplace connects the Great Room and the office/den, while the Great Room opens to the kitchen and breakfast room,” says Debi Donner, community manager. “And the spacious dining room and chef’s kitchen invites effortless entertaining.”
Rounding out the impressive selection of models are the favorites Cassidy and Abbey II, by trusted builder Darol Rodrock Homes.
“The Cassidy is an exceptional 2-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths,” says Debi. “A wall of windows in the Great Room brings the outside in, while a simply stunning kitchen with Butler’s Pantry (complete with prep sink and command center), stylishly serves as the heart of the house. In fact, we have three Cassidy floor plans in different stages of construction, ranging in price from $451,000 to $480,000.”
“Meanwhile the Abbey II is a reverse plan featuring an extra large kitchen with tons of cooking space,” adds Barb. “With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this home is one-level living at its finest. The lower level features a large family room and 2 bedrooms.”
There are also a number of lots for those who have their hearts set on building. The community is open to outside builders, pending approval. A wide variety of lots — including daylight and walkouts — provide for a variety of unique floor plans and ensure the community is anything but commonplace. There are ample quiet, privacy-enhancing cul-de-sacs and a picturesque 3.8-acre lake with a paved trail for walking to be added soon.
And with close proximity to K-10, K-7 and 95th Street, Arbor Lake is within the Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so growing families are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.
Another bonus? A family-friendly pool with mushroom-shaped fountain that cascades water and a changing cabana are undergoing the finishing touches now.
“Arbor Lake will have their community pool ready this summer, and we’re looking forward to enjoying it with our kids and grandkids,” Jim says.
Arbor Lake
Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Lenexa
Prices: Homes from upper $300,000 to mid $400,000
Contact: Debi Donner, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-293-8181, arborlake@rodrock.com
