Homeowner’s challenging timeline, circumstances easily solved by House Buyers KC

Life can change in an instant. And sometimes, the best way to deal with challenging circumstances is by making a difficult decision like selling a home.
House Buyers KC recently worked with an Overland Park client who was juggling several stressful life events.
“The son-in-law told me his father-in-law had a stroke about 30-45 days before, and they were moving his wife into a joint assisted living facility in mid-July,” said Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC. “They had made the down payment for assisted living but needed the cash from the sale of the home to maintain payments.”
That meant that the clients not only needed a good offer; they also needed to move quickly. As part of House Buyers KC’s approach to residential real estate, which simplifies and expedites the home sale or purchase, the team tours the property and determines what repairs and updates need to be made before the home is listed.
“We take a look at the condition of the property, including the roof, siding, windows and doors — essentially a full exterior evaluation,” said Chad Lower, manager, House Buyers KC. “We then examine the interior, including the condition of the walls, floors and paint. We look for any upgrades, updates or repairs that need to be done, then we calculate an estimate.”
In the case of the Overland Park home, Walchshauser and Lower determined that the home had some foundation issues and needed a new roof, as well as basic updates — none of which surprised Walchshauser, given that the homeowners had lived there for more than 20 years.
Part of the appeal of House Buyers KC’s approach is speed. Consider the average home listing, which might be on the market for 30 to 60 days. Factor in closings that can easily surpass 45 days, and it’s no wonder that home sales can unexpectedly fall through due to a variety of factors, leaving both the buyer and the seller scrambling for alternatives. And in situations like that in Overland Park, time is of the essence, which means unanticipated delays can be disastrous.
Yet Lower, Walchshauser and the rest of the House Buyers KC team were able to schedule the home’s closing for mid-July, just four days after the client’s mother-in-law moved into the assisted living facility.
“They had the money they needed so there were no hiccups in maintaining her care,” Walchshauser said.
House Buyer KC’s singular focus on clients and their challenges, as well as completing the sale and closing as quickly as possible, has strongly resonated with both buyers and sellers. And as a result, Lower has expanded the team to further extend House Buyer KC’s reach across the Kansas City metro area (and beyond).
House Buyers KC welcomed Walchshauser in February. Walchshauser immediately hit the ground running, excited by the chance to work in a field that he had long admired from afar.
“Real estate has always been a passion of mine, and it’s been a great learning experience and a fun atmosphere,” he said.
Katie Mason joined House Buyers KC as an office admin in December. A longtime fan of home improvement and renovation shows like “Fixer Upper,” she’s loved getting a firsthand look at the House Buyers KC process and the opportunity to fulfill a number of different roles.
“It’s a small company, so we all wear different hats,” she said. “I’ve had an opportunity to learn so much about the business, and with so much always happening, it’s an exciting place to work.”
New team members also include Brent Smith, a project manager who joined House Buyers KC on May 1; Tom Bell, acquisitions, who recently joined the team; and Wendy Herbst, an MBA marketing consultant who helps with the hiring process and business implementation.
The company also prides itself on an unwavering commitment to each seller, working with them to understand and overcome their specific challenges. Because House Buyers KC purchases homes in any condition for cash, there are no commissions to pay, no appraisals, no waiting for buyer financing and no repairs or renovation. The process typically moves much more quickly, too, rather than burdening sellers with unnecessarily complex transactions.
No matter the scenario, the House Buyers KC team takes time to understand each seller’s situation, then guides them through the remaining timeline to ensure they’re pleased with the outcome.
“We want everyone to feel happy about the decision they’ve made,” Mason said. “We enjoy working with people and their families and do whatever we can to make it a smooth transition.”
For more information, call House Buyers KC at 913-777-4444 or visit the website at HouseBuyersKC.com.
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
