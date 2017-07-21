Northgate Village model homes now open

Two fully furnished rowhomes are now open to the public to tour in Northgate Village.
“Aspen Homes has completely redesigned the rowhomes from top to bottom to include a more open and livable layout,” explains Bari Allen, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Northgate Village community manager. “Excellent amounts of storage space, hardwood floors spanning the main living area and fresh, modern finishes throughout make these homes truly stunning. We’ve had a steady stream of visitors through already and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
The response has been so positive that two of the first four rowhomes went under contract before construction was complete.
“I anticipate now that we have model homes to tour, the remaining rowhomes will sell quickly,” said Allen.
Two distinct floor plans, the Quebec and the Chouteau, offer approximately 2,000 square feet of living area with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each sun-drenched plan features high-end finishes including custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a custom tile backsplash, craftsman-style trim, stainless steel appliances and large outdoor deck. All homes come with a garage door opener and are pre-wired for high-speed internet access.
Northgate Village rowhomes also offer homeowners a maintenance provided lifestyle with affordable monthly dues that include lawn care, snow removal, irrigation services and much more.
“The rowhomes come complete with all the features and finishes that buyers expect in a new home,” explains Allen.
Northgate Village is a neo-traditional neighborhood that incorporates architectural elements and design inspired by iconic neighborhoods such as Brookside and Waldo. It is located in trending North Kansas City, just east of Burlington Street and south of N. 32nd Avenue and within walking distance of a variety of neighborhood amenities such as Macken Park, historic North Kansas City High School, the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown North Kansas City, the community center, city hall, public library, the YMCA and Waggin’ Trail Park, an off-leash dog park located just across from the neighborhood.
“Our central location puts residents within a 10-minute drive to downtown Kansas City and a 15-minute drive to KCI Airport,” said Allen. “Whether commuting to work or walking to nearby attractions, Northgate’s accessibility and unmistakable charm have made this community a popular place to call home. It continues to attract a diverse group of buyers from those just starting out to empty-nesters and retirees.”
Amenities in Northgate Village include street trees, six pocket parks, themed brick entry monuments, ornamental street lighting and park benches and generous landscaping. Many single-family homes and rowhomes face pocket parks and have addresses such as Gentry Park and Erie Park.
Northgate Village was developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 20 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary entrepreneur and sports pioneer Lamar Hunt. Additional Hunt Midwest communities include Running Horse, The Reserve at Riverstone, Staley Hills, Benson Place, Woodneath Farms, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails. All communities are marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols.
Northgate Village Rowhomes
Prices: Starting in the $300,000s
Location: 3007 Swift Street
Directions: Take Interstate 35 to the Armour Rd exit, west on Armour then north on Swift to the community.
Hours: Tuesday 1-6pm, Wednesday – Sunday 12-6pm and Monday by appointment
Contact: Bari Allen or Melode Libra at 816.221.7681 or Northgate@ReeceNichols.com
