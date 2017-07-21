New homes ready, 80 new homesites on the way in phase IV

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers will soon be enhanced with the late-year opening of phase IV in The Estates, offering 80 new, impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces.
Chapel Hill Estates’ phase four will feature an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a kidney-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in the next phase. New, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the $400,000s.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs, and for those wanting a new home before school starts, we have several homes that will be available.”
These include a Westbrook reverse 1½-story with 60-day delivery, priced at $418,643 and located at 13217 W. 171st St.; and a Riviera 1½-story priced at $419,517 with 45-day delivery at 16705 Haskins, both from Parkview Homes.
Nick Zvacek Construction offers a Craftsman reverse 1½-story with 30-day delivery, located at 12912 W. 169th St. and priced at $439,950; a reverse 1½-story Craftsman II with 30-day delivery, priced at $479,000 and located at 16808 Gillette St.; and an Anderson 1 ½-story at 12913 W. 168th St., priced at $448,500 with 60-day delivery.
Additional soon-to-be available homes include an Augusta ranch reverse from Rodrock Homes with 30-day delivery, priced at $480,500 and located at 16809 Haskins; a Jefferson reverse 1 ½-story from Bickimer Construction, priced at $482,500 with 30-day delivery and located at 16809 Bradshaw; and Comerio Construction’s Varese 1 ½-story home with 30-day delivery, priced at $455,130 and located at 16720 Hauser.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 550+ homes. The rural-like charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace. Residents currently enjoy all the highly sought-after amenities, including an outstanding existing swimming pool complex, hike and bike trails and playground.
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill is located in Overland Park at 167th Street and Pflumm Road (across from Heritage Park). Model homes are open daily until 5 p.m. (except for major holidays). To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383 or visit www.ChapelHillKC.com.
