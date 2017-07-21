Summit Homes leaves buyers free to enjoy low-maintenance lifestyle at Villas of Parkwood

In the Villas of Parkwood, it’s easy to meet new neighbors with the shared passion for living life to the fullest. Whether strolling along the walking trails, or meeting friends at one of the two community pools, the Villas of Parkwood promotes maintaining your active lifestyle. The community offer two playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and cabanas for extra coverage at the pool. The Osage Trails Park is connected by sidewalk with more walking trails, picnic areas and a playground. A short drive away are boating, fishing and camping options at Longview Lake and James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.
The Villas of Parkwood is a low-maintenance community that includes an enhanced landscaping package and irrigation system. The HOA dues cover the exterior maintenance within the community and provide the lock-and-leave convenience of year-round garbage removal, lawn care and snow removal. Energy efficient building techniques that save you money on your energy bills and the luxury of low maintenance living lets you focus your time on the things that you enjoy and that make a meaningful difference in your life.
With homes ranging from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, Summit’s award-winning Villa Collection is designed for today’s busy lifestyles. Homes feature first floor master suites and open floor plans perfect for entertaining friends and family for the holidays. And one level living homes keep your most lived-in rooms just a convenient step away.
Summit Homes is now closing out phase one of the Villas, with only five homes left offering unbeatable value with prices well below reproduction costs. Three of these are move-in ready. The Florence, pictured, is a ranch-style plan with a spacious living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Beautiful custom cabinetry and stunning finishes give this home classic style and elegance. Now available for $392,825.
The spacious Catania, now available for $375,000, offers many upgrades as well as a finished lower-level. It showcases a beautiful vaulted entry and elegant built-ins surrounding the fireplace to create an impressive focal point on the main level.
Summit’s stunning Palermo model home will soon be listed for sale, offering buyers an unbeatable value. This home includes dozens of upgraded designer finishes with a beautiful eat-in kitchen. The plan includes 4 bedrooms, two of them downstairs in the finished lower-level.
The second phase in The Villas is well underway with the first home scheduled for completion at the end of the summer. Summit currently has a variety of floor plans in various stages of construction, offering options for those who may be looking to move quickly.
Summit will open three new models at the end of the summer, including a model of the brand-new Torino floorplans. It features a covered front porch leading into a beautiful foyer with a bedroom and full bath located near the front of the home. The open main level living space includes a great room, dining area and designer chef's kitchen. The main level master suite has a zero-entry shower and a spacious walk-in closet in the bathroom. An optional lower level finish adds a rec room space, third bath and up to two additional bedrooms.
Two additional models will showcase the Messina and Verona floor plans. Both offer one-level living with flowing open layouts and spacious master suites.
A limited number of premium new home lots are still available in the second phase of the community, including hard-to-find oversized and treed lots, perfect for families looking to build their new home from scratch.
The Villas of Parkwood is conveniently located in Lee’s Summit, off Highway 150 near Ward Road within Stoney Creek. Residents are minutes from local grocery stores, restaurants, shops, area hospitals and community recreation centers. With quick access to Route 291, The Villas at Parkwood puts you to close to the people, places and experiences that matter most.
The Villas of Parkwood
From the $300’s
1,400 – 1,900+ square foot homes
Low maintenance living
Community Information Center: 1217 SW Nellie Lane, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082
Hours: Mon, Thurs - Sun 11am–5pm; Sun 12pm–5pm; available by appt Tues and Weds
Contact: Annie Jennings of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 816.547.6889 or at anniejennings@reecenichols.com
