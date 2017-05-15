New single family Tom French community in full swing for summer

For over 30 years, Tom French has been building superior custom homes and developing outstanding communities in the Kansas City area. From townhomes to patio homes and single family residences, Tom French Homes offers award winning designs and quality workmanship which form the foundation for a highly respected reputation.
One of his newest and highly anticipated projects is the single family community, Covington Creek. Located off Lone Elm Road at 115th Street, just east of K7 and south of College Boulevard, this community offers a variety of two story, reverse story and a half, and traditional story and a half homes, with prices starting in the low $400s. The 69 homes, built in two phases, include several walkout homesites to choose from, many backing to greenspace.
Developed by French, Covington Creek features three exclusive and highly respected builders: Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community. Each builder offers several distinct floor plans with at least four bedrooms, three or four baths and three car garages. Homes will feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with several attractive elevation designs for each floor plan.
One model home is open daily 12 to 5 pm, with two additional models under construction nearing completion. For buyers wanting to move quickly, six spec homes will be ready for occupancy in less than 30 days.
“Interest has been strong and with two homes already under contract, we expect these properties to sell quickly,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
Many of the homes offer an open floor plan with a traditional entry, large great room with vaulted ceiling, an ample dining area, a gourmet kitchen, plus the luxurious touches that buyers have come to expect from these quality builders. Several arched openings, elegant trim details, expansive wood floors, dramatic fireplace design and rich color palettes set the tone for a casual and elegant lifestyle.
Gabriel Homes’ Savannah is an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered porch. Unique design elements include rustic hardwood flooring and beams. A luxurious bath with freestanding tub is accessible to the main level master bedroom through barn-style doors.
New Mark Homes’ Timberland plan was a winner of an American Dream Award in the recent Spring Parade of Homes. Recognizing the best in new home construction, the American Dream Awards are the premier honor, with builders’ entries rigorously judged on architectural design, construction techniques, craftsmanship and selection of materials. The story and a half offers a gas cooktop, quartz counters, walk-in pantry and large covered deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The open floor plan has high ceilings and a great flow.
JFE’s Woodland III story and a half plan offers over 2,700 square feet of easy living, with two bedrooms on the main level, a dramatic staircase, and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry and large covered patio.
“Covington Creek’s convenient location in a growing area offers easy highway access, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka,” said marketing agent Cindy Cunningham with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “This is a special community, in a desirable location in Olathe Northwest school district, and featuring some of the top builders in the city.”
For more information, call Cindy Cunningham with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-661-6717 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
